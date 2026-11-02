Michael, Lethabo and Nombuso from Pretoria launched Warehouse Boys in 2023 with no formal engineering training

The self-taught steel company turned over R2.5 million in its first year and created jobs for young South Africans

A devastating fire in August 2025 destroyed all their equipment just as the business reached its peak

The founders of the SA-based multimillion-rand steel company, The Warehouse Boys. Images: coolstorybru_za/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Three young entrepreneurs from Pretoria built a thriving steel business from nothing. Then a fire took it all away.

Michael, Lethabo and Nombuso launched Warehouse Boys in 2023. None of them had any formal engineering training. They taught themselves how to produce laser-cut gates, screens and decorative metalwork for homes, and the market responded. Within their first year of trading, the company turned over R2.5 million and created employment for other young South Africans.

Then in August 2025, a fire gutted their warehouse and destroyed all of their equipment. The business they had spent years building was reduced to ash almost overnight.

Warehouse Boys refuse to give up

What set their story apart was what came next. Despite the financial strain of keeping up with payments and salaries, the three founders refused to let a single employee go. They chose to rebuild instead.

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Just over a year after the fire, Warehouse Boys is back on its feet. Business has picked up again and the company has since taken on six additional staff members. There are also plans to expand operations to other provinces across South Africa.

Part of what keeps their order books full is a savvy approach to marketing. The trio attracts most of their customers through TikTok, using short videos to showcase their work and connect with buyers directly.

Their message to other young South Africans is straightforward: never give up.

Instagrammer @coolstorybru_za shared their story on 1 November 2026, and South Africans were quick to respond with admiration.

Watch the Warehouse Boys story that is inspiring South Africa:

Mzansi inspired by the Warehouse Boys story

South Africans flooded the comments section on the Instagram page with praise and encouragement:

@nandzmaks wrote:

"Bring back technical subjects in high schools and no young person will be jobless in SA."

@dineo__mofokeng shared:

"This is also my story. I'll share it one day. Almost done rebuilding."

@theworldofmitch said:

"Even with failing electrical demands and hardships, it's great to see such grit in this field from such young talent! These South Africans are adding a whole lot more value to our economy than just steel."

@oluzoffie added:

"A story that needs to be shared across SA. You can make things happen if you set your heart and mind on it."

@mpilonhle_mvelase reacted:

"Black Excellence!"

@lizeloveslife1 wrote:

"This is what we love to see! South Africans building and succeeding. Not looting and destroying! May their business be blessed and go from strength to strength!"

@vk_madlala said:

"Beautiful, so inspiring. Well done guys, the authentic South African story."

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Source: Briefly News