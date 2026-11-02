Siya Kolisi is adding a new flavour to his growing business portfolio through an unexpected partnership with one of South Africa’s best-known restaurant brands

The Springbok captain’s latest venture comes just days after news of another major move in the hospitality industry

His plans extend beyond food, with the rugby star keen to bring South Africans together through business, sport and community initiatives

Siya Kolisi has teamed up with Nando’s to launch his own sauce. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is expanding his business interests with a new Nando’s collaboration that will see a specially developed sauce bearing his name arrive in stores on Tuesday, 3 November 2026.

The product, called Siya’s Sauce, has been teased on social media by several content creators ahead of its launch. The collaboration brings the rugby star into the food industry, adding another commercial venture to his growing portfolio.

The launch is linked to the opening of a new Nando’s restaurant in Stellenbosch. The sauce is expected to reflect Kolisi’s personal flavour preferences, although its exact ingredients have not been publicly confirmed.

See one of the posts on Siya's Sauce below:

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Springbok captain expands restaurant business interests

Kolisi's Nando's collaboration comes shortly after he secured a 5% shareholding in Life & Brand Portfolio in October. The hospitality group operates several popular restaurant brands, including Tiger’s Milk, La Parada, Harbour House and Old Town Italy.

His role will extend beyond being an investor, with contributions expected in developing restaurant concepts, food offerings and community initiatives. As reported by IOL, the 35-year-old views the partnership as an opportunity to prepare for the next phase of his life after rugby.

Reflecting on the move, Kolisi admitted that the prospect of retirement was already on his mind.

“It’s a big honour for me. I think I’m at the stage of my life where I’m closer to the end of my career. And it’s daunting to think about what you’re going to do after,” he said.

Siya Kolisi wants to bring people together

Kolisi sees the partnership as a chance to use business as a platform to bring people together. He wants to create spaces where people can interact through sport, entertainment and shared experiences.

“We want to bring more people together through sport, make it more fun, have competitions and all kinds of things. I think we want to bring people together to talk,” he said.

He also hopes to use his involvement in the hospitality industry to support young people and contribute to community development. The Nando’s deal further broadens his business portfolio as he begins preparing for life after professional rugby.

Siya Kolisi's growing business empire beyond rugby

Briefly News previously reported that Siya Kolisi had acquired a 5% stake in restaurant group Life & Brand Portfolio, adding another major investment to his growing business interests.

The Springbok captain has also backed a South African lifestyle brand that has now expanded into the UK. His latest ventures suggest that Kolisi is already laying the foundations for an exciting chapter beyond professional rugby.

Source: Briefly News