South Africans Urged to Brace for Severe Storms as Yellow Level 4 Warning Hits Three Provinces
- The South African Weather Service placed parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal under a yellow level four impact warning
- Forecasters warned of torrential downpours, large hail and excessive lightning across the Highveld, escarpment and coastal regions
- Authorities urged motorists, coastal communities and residents in informal settlements to take precautions ahead of the storms
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South Africa's national weather authority has issued severe storm warnings across several provinces, with parts of the country facing significant risks from flooding, hail and damaging winds.
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) placed sections of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal under a yellow level four impact warning. The alert covers anticipated torrential rainfall, large hailstones and intense lightning activity. Forecasters said the most concentrated storm activity is expected over Mpumalanga's Highveld and escarpment zones, the western and northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, and Limpopo's southern interior, where cloudbursts could damage homes, informal settlements and roads.
Coastal and inland areas also at risk
KwaZulu-Natal's coastline between Port Edward and Mtubatuba is under a separate yellow level two alert, with gale-force winds and localised flooding threatening low-lying coastal infrastructure.
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A yellow level one advisory is in place for southern Gauteng, the eastern Free State, the northeastern escarpment of the Eastern Cape and southwestern Mpumalanga. Residents in these areas face risks of power outages, utility disruptions and communication tower interference during the storm period.
Elsewhere, northern interior regions are expected to stay warm before clouds build for scattered afternoon thundershowers. The Western Cape, by contrast, will see dry conditions along its western coastline, cooler coastal breezes and high ultraviolet index levels.
Flood readiness urged across the country
The sudden surge in storm intensity is typical of South Africa's early-summer seasonal shift, when prolonged inland heat gives way to heavy convective storms across the interior plateau and coastal provinces. Urban drainage systems are particularly vulnerable during these periods, with low-lying townships, informal settlements and major highway interchanges frequently flooding under heavy runoff.
Disaster management authorities, emergency services including the NSRI, and municipal units have been placed on high alert. Officials are urging residents, especially those in high-risk areas, to avoid flooded roads, monitor rising river crossings and take shelter during severe lightning activity.
Motorists and daily commuters across all affected provinces are advised to check weather updates regularly and exercise extreme caution on the roads.
More on South Africa’s weather
- Briefly News recently reported on Gauteng sweltering at 32°C while Cape Town faced 50km/h winds in the Wednesday forecast.
- SAWS issued a fire danger warning for parts of the Northern Cape as Springbok hit 35°C.
- The weather service also warned of extreme fire danger and a heatwave in the Northern Cape and Eastern Cape.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a journalist and editor with seven years of publishing experience, specialising in human-interest features, societal developments, and breaking crime updates for Briefly News. Having worked as a copy editor and content accuracy specialist for international publications like National Today and Entail.ai, Nerissa applies rigorous fact-checking and ethical standards to sensitive news stories, including police updates, community affairs, and public safety reporting. Contact: nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za