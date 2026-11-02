Limpopo-born learner Mbali Mahlale proved that determination knows no physical bounds after passing matric in her grade's top ten despite being born without arms

The dedicated teenager adapted from childhood to complete every task with her feet, writing all her examination papers using her right foot

Driven by a passion for sciences, Mahlale took the bold step to upgrade her matric results as she actively works toward pursuing a career in medicine

A Limpopo scholar achieved an inspiring matric distinction against the odds. Image: S.A National

Source: Facebook

A determined Limpopo teenager has won the admiration of South Africans across the nation by refusing to let a physical disability dictate her future. Born without upper limbs, Mbali Mahlale achieved an outstanding matric pass with a distinction, writing every single examination paper using only her feet in January 2026.

Unstoppable teen masters classroom tasks with her feet

Hailing from Giyani, the scholar attended Myngenoegen English Private School (MEPS) in Polokwane, where she adapted through sheer grit and self-taught skill, according to a report by The South African. Using a desk modified for her needs, she navigates everyday life independently, dressing herself with her left foot and penning neat classwork with her right. Her natural drive not only earned her a distinction but also placed her comfortably within the top ten of her grade, leaving educators and classmates in awe of her work ethic.

Setting sights on a career in medicine

Rather than rest on her laurels, the ambitious scholar chose to retake key subjects to improve her mathematics and physical science marks. Passionate about academic growth and healthcare, Mbali remains focused on entering the medical field, firmly maintaining that her physical difference will never stop her from reaching the top.

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Watch an old video of Mbali navigating classroom activities in the Instagram reel below:

Other articles about top-achieving learners

Briefly News reported that a top matric achiever from a resource-limited school in Venda touched South Africans after sharing her excitement over the VIP treatment she received for placing first in Limpopo.

reported that a top matric achiever from a resource-limited school in Venda touched South Africans after sharing her excitement over the VIP treatment she received for placing first in Limpopo. A national top matriculant in the special needs category inspired South Africans after opening up about overcoming chronic pain and physical health struggles during her final school year.

A former head boy from Alexandra township moved South Africans after bagging seven matric distinctions and sharing how he balanced his kasi roots with leading a prestigious private school.

Source: Briefly News