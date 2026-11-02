A video of music composer Lebo Morake, known as Lebo M, with Pretty Samuels caused a buzz online this weekend

Morake previously confirmed his divorce from Samuels in a statement on social media

Fans of the musician and the businesswoman commented on the clip on Monday, 2 November 2026

Peeps comment on an old clip of Lebo M dancing for Pretty Samuels

Source: Instagram

A video of Lion King composer Lebo Morake, known as Lebo M, dancing for his ex-wife Pretty Samuels was shared on social media on Monday, 2 November 2026.

Samuels previously made headlines when Morake's baby mama, Zoe Mthiyane, claimed that she warned her about getting involved with the music producer.

Morake previously trended on social media when he addressed Samuels claims about abuse and fraud.

X user Busisiwe Bubu shared an old clip of Morake and his ex-wife on his X account on Monday, 2 November 2026.

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"Lebo M mesmerizing his 7th wife, businesswoman Pretty Samuel's," she captioned the post.

South Africans comment on the video

@MLoabile said:

"This man and Sodi are enjoying life. This one wa nyala maar Sodi ene he is just eating for free."

@mkhuluNjbe wrote:

"He loves tall women, this guy ne?"

@Nkosana_Tebogo responded:

"Such a cute couple."

@Zwakeleg1 reacted:

"He's got too much love to give away."

@thandoart wrote:

"Didn't he say she used muthi and cut contact with her?"

@Owomthetho replied:

"He reminds me of Tom Cruise when he was jumping up and down for Katie Holmes."

@MrClear_S said:

"She’s scared of him, guys I just can’t prove it."

Peeps comment on an old clip of Lebo M dancing for Pretty Samuels

Source: Getty Images

Lebo M endorses Action SA and ATM, blasts ANC over South Africa's decline

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Lebo Morake, aka Lebo M, posted a video from what appears to be a hotel room, addressing his political endorsements head-on after his inbox was flooded with responses.

The popular 'Lion King' composer slammed the ANC over what he described as the destruction of infrastructure, hospitals, and institutions he once knew.

Lebo M also weighed in on a recent Constitutional Court and Home Affairs decision, calling it an act of treason.

Source: Briefly News