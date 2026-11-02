"Unimaginable Loss": Donations for Student Chef Killed in Crash Surpass R110k, Mzansi Reacts
- Alexis-Jayde van Wyk, 19, was a student at Jackie Cameron chef school in KwaZulu-Natal when she died in a head-on collision
- The crash happened the same day she completed her final high tea practical at the culinary school
- Her family launched a BackaBuddy campaign to fund a memorial, drawing donations from across South Africa and abroad
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
A promising young culinary student from KwaZulu-Natal lost her life in a tragic road accident days after completing a major milestone at her chef school, leaving her family and community in mourning.
Alexis-Jayde van Wyk, known to her loved ones as Alley, was 19 years old and studying at Jackie Cameron Chef School in Pietermaritzburg when she died on Saturday, 25 October 2026. She had just finished her final high tea practical exam, the last time her mother would see her alive.
After wrapping up at school, Alley left with her boyfriend, Aiden, who was driving her home. The couple was involved in a head-on collision. Rescue teams used the jaws of life to remove Alley from the wreckage, but she did not survive her injuries and was declared dead at the scene. Aiden was hospitalised and was fighting for his life in the days that followed.
Alley is survived by her mother Celeste, her father Mark, and her brothers Nic, Troy and Nathan.
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Family launches memorial fund
Alley's mother, Celeste, started a BackaBuddy crowdfunding campaign just three days after losing her daughter. In a heartfelt message on the page, she described the unbearable grief of those first days and spoke directly to her daughter:
"My dear angel, mom loves you so much."
The campaign, aimed at raising R175,000 to fund a memorial service, had already reached R114,428 from 122 unique donors within a week of going live. Contributions poured in from South Africa and as far as the United States and Germany.
Donors pour in from across the globe
Among those who gave, Adam Abdoola contributed R2,750 on behalf of Celeste's former colleagues:
"Celeste, our hearts go out to you and your family during this incredibly difficult time. This small contribution comes with much love and heartfelt condolences from some of your former colleagues at MNA."
Alisha Chatrooghoon donated R200 and wrote:
"I am so deeply and truly sorry for your unimaginable loss. Please accept my love, warmth and deepest condolences. May her beautiful soul find peace in the heavens."
An anonymous donor summed up what many were feeling:
"I never knew Alexis, but my heart goes out to her family and loved ones. It is mind-boggling that she was here, on planet Earth with us, just last week. Please drive carefully, everyone."
Kiara, believed to be a friend, added simply:
"Love you always Ally."
More Briefly News stories on BackaBuddy campaigns
- Reidlee’s BackaBuddy campaign raised R338,695 for Tsontso’s daughter after her murder, backed by 650 donors and a R50,000 donation from Caroline Rupert.
- Pinetown father Sidney Hill reveals he was shot twice fighting hijackers to protect his family, as over 1,000 donors back his legal and counselling fundraiser.
- A Stellenbosch university security guard’s BackaBuddy campaign raised 1,180% of its target, helping Wellington get his licence and buy a car for his Uber dream.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News (joined in 2026). She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). Mungoni began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za