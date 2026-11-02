Alexis-Jayde van Wyk, 19, was a student at Jackie Cameron chef school in KwaZulu-Natal when she died in a head-on collision

The crash happened the same day she completed her final high tea practical at the culinary school

Her family launched a BackaBuddy campaign to fund a memorial, drawing donations from across South Africa and abroad

Donations for Alexis-Jayde van Wyk's family surpass R110k. Image: BackaBuddy

Source: UGC

A promising young culinary student from KwaZulu-Natal lost her life in a tragic road accident days after completing a major milestone at her chef school, leaving her family and community in mourning.

Alexis-Jayde van Wyk, known to her loved ones as Alley, was 19 years old and studying at Jackie Cameron Chef School in Pietermaritzburg when she died on Saturday, 25 October 2026. She had just finished her final high tea practical exam, the last time her mother would see her alive.

After wrapping up at school, Alley left with her boyfriend, Aiden, who was driving her home. The couple was involved in a head-on collision. Rescue teams used the jaws of life to remove Alley from the wreckage, but she did not survive her injuries and was declared dead at the scene. Aiden was hospitalised and was fighting for his life in the days that followed.

Alley is survived by her mother Celeste, her father Mark, and her brothers Nic, Troy and Nathan.

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Family has launched a student fund for the young woman. Image: BackaBuddy

Source: UGC

Family launches memorial fund

Alley's mother, Celeste, started a BackaBuddy crowdfunding campaign just three days after losing her daughter. In a heartfelt message on the page, she described the unbearable grief of those first days and spoke directly to her daughter:

"My dear angel, mom loves you so much."

The campaign, aimed at raising R175,000 to fund a memorial service, had already reached R114,428 from 122 unique donors within a week of going live. Contributions poured in from South Africa and as far as the United States and Germany.

Donors pour in from across the globe

Among those who gave, Adam Abdoola contributed R2,750 on behalf of Celeste's former colleagues:

"Celeste, our hearts go out to you and your family during this incredibly difficult time. This small contribution comes with much love and heartfelt condolences from some of your former colleagues at MNA."

Alisha Chatrooghoon donated R200 and wrote:

"I am so deeply and truly sorry for your unimaginable loss. Please accept my love, warmth and deepest condolences. May her beautiful soul find peace in the heavens."

An anonymous donor summed up what many were feeling:

"I never knew Alexis, but my heart goes out to her family and loved ones. It is mind-boggling that she was here, on planet Earth with us, just last week. Please drive carefully, everyone."

Kiara, believed to be a friend, added simply:

"Love you always Ally."

More Briefly News stories on BackaBuddy campaigns

Source: Briefly News