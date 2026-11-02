SARS reportedly secured a default judgment against DJ Sbu at the Johannesburg High Court over his tax debt

The MoFaya founder allegedly owes R15.7 million by the time the court ruled

DJ Sbu was given 10 business days to pay up or explore debt-relief options as SARS warned of asset seizures

DJ Sbu allegedly owes R15.9m to SARS. Image: djsbulive

Source: Facebook

South African DJ and entrepreneur DJ Sbu is allegedly staring down a tax bill of nearly R16 million after the South African Revenue Service secured a default judgment against the media personality and businessman at the Johannesburg High Court.

According to Africa Daily, SARS had already put Arthur Sibusiso Leope, known professionally as DJ Sbu, on notice with a final letter of demand issued on 25 June 2026, requesting payment of R15.7 million. By the time the revenue service walked away with a court victory roughly two weeks later, that figure had swelled by approximately R200,000 in additional interest.

What makes up the R15.9 million debt?

The outstanding amount is broken down like this: more than R8.2 million in unpaid personal income tax, over R7.6 million in accumulated interest, and R60,500 in administrative penalties. The interest portion alone illustrates just how long this debt has been building.

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Following the court judgment, the MoFaya energy drink founder was given 10 business days to either settle the debt in full or pursue one of several debt-relief routes available to him. Those options include negotiating an instalment payment plan with SARS, applying for a suspension of payment while formally disputing the tax assessment, or requesting a compromise on a portion of the outstanding amount.

DJ Sbu reportedly faces R15.9 million tax bill. Image: djsbulive

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts to DJ Sbu SARS drama

Below are some of the reactions from the online community:

@Tydo12 asked:

"Who is advising our black brothers when it comes to financial literacy? Honestly, these can't be issues at this level. Cheap is not an option... but value for money is."

@uSiyasigisa questioned:

"Why do people avoid paying SARS? You can't beat them. They get most information from 3rd parties."

@Martin_Menyatso exclaimed:

"Sometimes people tend to have this culture of "freebies" which they were promised since the dawn of democracy. SARS has been here since time immemorial; it has ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to do with race!"

SARS mentions Tamia Mpisane

In a previous report from Briefly News, SARS can sell five Durban properties linked to Shauwn Mkhize over a R125.9m tax debt.

Tamia Mpisane’s court link raises questions about community of property.

Source: Briefly News