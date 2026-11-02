Sam Smith sparked a frenzy online after photos surfaced showing the singer's reported transition journey

The before-and-after images show Smith with a beard and then dressed in a pink outfit, mini skirt and blonde wig

Netizens on X have been split over the singer's transformation, with some supportive and others questioning the decision

Sam Smith became the subject of online speculation after photos of the singer in a feminine look circulated on social media. Image: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Sam Smith is back in the spotlight, though not for a new album or chart hit. Photos circulating on X have sent the internet into a spin, with users claiming the Grammy-winning British singer has completed a gender transition and stepped out publicly as a woman.

The images making the rounds show a striking contrast: one shows Smith with a beard, and the other shows the 34-year-old dressed in a pink outfit, a mini skirt and a blonde wig. The post, shared by X account @BstdAintHim, described Smith as "embracing his new life as a woman and showing off his new!" and racked up 1.3 million views on 1 November 2026.

A singer who has always defied expectations

Smith first rose to global fame with the 2014 debut album In the Lonely Hour, followed by hits like Stay With Me and Writing's on the Wall, the James Bond theme. Since then, the artist has consistently used fashion and music to explore identity, often making headlines for looks that challenge conventional norms.

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Whether or not the transition claims are confirmed, the conversation the photos have started reflects just how closely the public continues to follow Smith's personal journey alongside their music career.

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Mzansi and the world react to Sam Smith's look

Smith, who came out as non-binary in 2019 and uses they/them pronouns, has never shied away from pushing gender expression boundaries. The singer has previously appeared in bold, gender-fluid looks on red carpets and in music videos. Even so, these latest images caught many followers off guard.

Reactions online ranged from warm support to outright confusion. Some users rallied around Smith's right to live authentically, while others were more sceptical.

@tee_hiii wrote:

"I don't think anyone in his family or clique is telling him the truth."

@Mirabelisher offered a different perspective:

"Sam Smith deserves to live life on their own terms. What matters is being comfortable and happy with who they are."

@iam_Mardiyyah added:

"I will never understand why changing their gender doesn't make sense at all."

Trans activist addressed straight men

Trans activist and openly proud trans woman Yaya Mavundla responded after a clip from the Read the Room podcast went viral on X.

Shamiso Mosaka argued that a straight man dating a trans woman is still straight, while co-hosts Phil Mphela and Londie London appeared visibly unconvinced.

Source: Briefly News