A South African content creator tested the limits of a tight grocery budget by challenging himself to spend R1,500 at Pick n Pay

The budget-conscious shopper stacked his trolley with household essentials, from staple starches to cleaning supplies, while comparing prices

Social media users engaged enthusiastically with the shopping haul, sharing their own cost-of-living tips and debating the best grocery deals

A content creator tested what a R1,500 budget buys at Pick n Pay. Image: @juniorhewu

Source: Instagram

Stretching a household budget has become an essential skill for many South Africans navigating the rising cost of everyday living. One determined shopper recently headed into Pick n Pay with a strict R1,500 limit to see just how much value he could squeeze out of his local supermarket. His entertaining and relatable grocery run captured the attention of thrifty netizens eager to compare prices.

Tackling household staples on a tight R1,500 budget

Navigating the aisles with his budget top of mind, the creator methodically filled his trolley with everyday essentials including maize meal, rice, pasta, cooking oil, canned pilchards, baked beans, and basic toiletries. The clip, shared by @juniorhewu on Instagram on 31 October 2026, showed him carefully weighing up deals on items like washing powder, fabric conditioner, and dishwashing liquid to ensure his trolley remained within the R1,500 target. His clever combination of pantry staples, cleaning products, and even a block of cheese showed that disciplined shopping can still yield a substantial haul.

Watch the man navigate the aisle, shopping for groceries in the Instagram reel below:

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Viewers react to the grocery haul

Mzansi viewers flocked to the comments section to applaud the creator's smart shopping tactics and share their own frugal grocery hacks. Many commended his strategic choice of pantry essentials, while others traded tips on where to score even bigger bargains on cleaning supplies.

@thando_m commented:

"You really stretched that budget! White Star and Tastic are non-negotiable staples in every home."

@lerato_lifestyle noted:

"Buying the refill packs for cleaning products is such an underrated money-saving trick, well done."

@sipho_dlamini asked:

"Did the final total actually stay under R1,500 at the till? Cheese always ends up breaking the bank!"

@zola_b added:

"This shows that with a proper shopping list and some discipline, you can still get a solid haul without overspending."

@londekalondy_m shared:

"There's no way all that was R1500."

@stanleymacksonson asked:

"Where is the meat 😮?"

More grocery haul articles

A student impressed Mzansi after demonstrating how she used her "654321" budgeting strategy to buy a haul of groceries at Shoprite for under R600.

A South African expat living in China bought a large haul of groceries, including produce, meats, drinks, and household essentials, for R1,300.

Briefly News reported that a local woman spent R5,600 on a grocery haul that lacked fresh meat and vegetables, sparking a massive debate about the high cost of food.

Source: Briefly News