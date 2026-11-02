Late ballot deliveries left 217 voting stations in the Cape Metro unable to open at 8am on Monday, 2 November 2026

Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer Michael Hendrickse apologised for the disruption and blamed an unforeseen delay at a contracted printing company

Kraaifontein emerged as the worst-hit area, with some voters leaving without casting their ballots after waiting hours for papers to arrive

More than 200 voting stations failed to open for special votes on time. Image: J Countess/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN — The opening hours of the first day of special voting for the 2026 local government elections were thrown into disarray in Cape Town after ballot papers failed to reach 217 voting stations in the Cape Metro by the scheduled 8am start on Monday, 2 November 2026.

See the News24 post on the ballot delay:

IEC apologises for printing delay

Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer Michael Hendrickse confirmed that a delay at the company contracted to print the ballots was to blame. Hendrickse observed that an unforeseen delay in delivering the special ballots resulted in the delay, despite the IEC and the printing company's effort to ensure they are delivered timeously.

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Hendrickse noted that the situation was evolving, with stations opening progressively as their ballot papers were delivered. He confirmed security protocols were in place for the transportation and distribution of materials. The IEC had not publicly identified the printing company at the time of publication. The delay was confined to the Cape Metro; Hendrickse said outer regions of the Western Cape were operating without disruption.

Kraaifontein the worst-affected area

By 10am, two hours after voting was due to begin, ballots were still outstanding across 33 wards and 217 voting districts. Areas including Strand, Khayelitsha, Philippi, Wynberg, Constantia, the City Bowl, Athlone, Gugulethu, Delft and Atlantis were all affected. Kraaifontein bore the brunt, with six wards and 36 voting districts still waiting.

Ward 101 councillor Siyabonga Duka in Kraaifontein told IOL that voters who had specifically planned to vote on Monday due to other commitments on Election Day were walking away empty-handed. "We are going to lose a lot of people. It is almost 10 AM, and the ballots have not yet arrived," he said, adding that local officials had received no prior warning of the problem. EWN also reported voters arriving at stations only to find no ballot papers available.

What voters can do before Election Day

The IEC approved 291 866 special voters in the Western Cape, out of a national total of 2 655 067. Special voting continues on Tuesday, 3 November, from 8am to 5pm, and Hendrickse confirmed the commission intends to use both days to ensure all approved voters have the opportunity to cast their ballots. Election Day falls on Wednesday, 4 November. Voters can confirm their special-vote status by sending an SMS to 32711 or by calling the IEC contact centre on 0800 11 8000.

Sick woman turned away from casting special vote

In a related article, Briefly News reported on special voting in the 2026 Local Government Elections, including an allegation that officials turned away an elderly, ill New Brighton woman.

Her son says he registered and accompanied her, but she was told to return on Election Day. The incident raises questions about what happened at the voting station and whether her special-vote application had been approved.

Source: Briefly News