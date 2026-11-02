Accounting platform @gap_learning founder Precious shared her first-year CA(SA) articles salary at a Big Four firm in a viral video

Precious broke down her net monthly pay, sign-on bonuses, and medical aid contributions from her 2022 articles contract

Fellow trainees and professionals flooded the comments comparing their own packages, with some earning far less

A South African accounting graduate broke down her corporate earnings online. Image: @gap_learning

Source: Instagram

An accounting educator has lifted the lid on exactly what a first-year trainee earns at one of South Africa's Big Four audit firms, and the numbers have sparked a wave of reactions online.

Precious, the founder of the accounting education Instagram platform @gap_learning, shared a detailed breakdown of her salary and financial perks from her first year of CA(SA) articles in 2022. She posted the video on 31 October 2026, and it quickly drew attention from students, trainees, and working professionals.

What a first-year article's salary actually looks like

Precious revealed that her net monthly take-home pay started at roughly R13,000 after tax and deductions, occasionally dipping to R12,800 depending on the month. By the end of the year, following increases tied to board exam results, her monthly pay had climbed to closer to R14,000. Beyond the base salary, Precious detailed several financial incentives that came with the role.

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She received an R8,000 sign-on bonus covering relocation and formalwear costs, an R5,000 bonus for passing her initial board exam, known as the ITC/IAC, and a permanent R900 monthly salary increase following that result. Her employer also required mandatory medical aid contributions from her side. The transparency of the breakdown resonated widely, with many viewers saying it gave them a clearer picture of what to expect when entering the profession.

Watch Precious break down her full article's salary package in the Instagram reel below:

Trainees and professionals share their own experiences

The comment section became a candid space for people to reflect on their own compensation, with some feeling grateful and others pointing out that the numbers do not always improve with time.

@sbuda_man28 wrote:

"I'm in third year earning R10k 😅😂."

@john_bat_rsa said:

"Yep, I need to really appreciate my salary some more."

@mzimelazenzele commented:

"Runner's awards."

@_caroley added:

"😮 We don't contribute to medical aid; the employer pays 100%."

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Source: Briefly News