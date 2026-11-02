Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth turned 35 on 29 October, a day after being ruled out of South Africa's November internationals with a leg injury

The two-time World Cup winner previously spoke candidly about the realities of playing on as an ageing athlete

Etzebeth's absence adds to Rassie Erasmus's injury headaches, with three other World Cup winners also missing from the November squad

Eben Etzebeth has addressed his retirement plans as the Springboks veteran turns 35. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Eben Etzebeth celebrated his 35th birthday under difficult circumstances. The Springboks lock turned a year older on 29 October 2026, one day after being officially ruled out of South Africa's upcoming November internationals due to a leg injury.

The timing could not have been more pointed. With the 2027 Rugby World Cup less than a year away, questions about how much longer Etzebeth can continue at international level have grown louder. His absence means he will miss Tests against Italy, France and Ireland as part of the Nations Championship.

Etzebeth's honest take on his future

The veteran lock has not shied away from the topic of retirement. In a 2025 interview with Rapport, he was direct about his intentions.

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"I want to wear that No 4 jersey in the green and gold as many times as possible," he said.

"The competitive spirit is still strong in me. I'm not giving up my place. I want to be in the team for as long as possible."

He also spoke plainly about the physical toll of competing at the highest level well into his thirties. Recovery from injury, he said, is no longer what it used to be.

"I'm not thinking about playing until a certain year. I'm just going to keep pushing.

"The key is staying fit and avoiding injury, because recovery is harder as you get older."

At the same time, Etzebeth acknowledged the reality that no career lasts forever. He used tighthead prop Steven Kitshoff, whose career was cut short by injury, to show how unpredictably it can end.

"The curtain falls for everyone. It came early for Steven Kitshoff, but that was due to injury. It could have happened when he was 24."

Erasmus Deals With Growing Injury List

Etzebeth's absence adds to Rassie Erasmus' selection concerns ahead of the November internationals. Three other members of South Africa's 2023 World Cup-winning squad, Cheslin Kolbe, Handré Pollard and André Esterhuizen, are also unavailable.

The lock has previously spent time on the sidelines, including periods involving concussion-related symptoms. His latest injury comes as the Springboks begin preparing for the next phase of their international campaign.

However, Etzebeth has given no indication that he is ready to walk away from rugby. He remains keen to represent South Africa for as long as possible, with the possibility of featuring at the 2027 Rugby World Cup still an open question.

The Sharks confirmed Eben Etzebeth will miss the team's three-match overseas tour after suffering a lower-limb injury against the Stormers. Steve Haag - Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Eben Etzebeth faces another injury setback at the Sharks

Briefly News previously reported that Eben Etzebeth had suffered another injury setback while playing for the Sharks against the Stormers.

The veteran lock was subsequently ruled out of the Durban side's overseas tour after leaving the field in considerable pain.

Source: Briefly News