Jason Vanporppal filmed himself skating through an airport jet bridge on his way to South Africa

The skateboarder shared the lighthearted clip on Facebook with the caption 'See you soon South Africa

South Africans online reacted with excitement, saying his return feels like Christmas coming early

Jason makes his way back to SA. Image: Jason Vanporppal

Source: Facebook

Jason Vanporppal is heading back to South Africa, and he made sure the announcement was anything but ordinary.

The skateboarder, who completed a 106 Africa expedition that ended in Cape Town 5 months ago before returning to LA, posted a video on 2 October 2026 showing himself rolling down an airport jet bridge on his skateboard, filmed from behind as he glided toward the boarding gate. The on-screen caption read:

"On my way to South Africa 🇿🇦."

His caption simply said:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"See you soon South Africa! 🇿🇦."

The clip, casual and full of energy, quickly caught the attention of South Africans who clearly could not wait to have him back.

View the Facebook video below:

SA welcomes back its favourite adopted son

The warmth in the comments section of his page said everything. South Africans greeted the news like a long-awaited homecoming, with one commenter calling him

"Africa's and our favourite adopted son."

Friends warned him about the summer heat, with one reminding him he would need to shed the layers the moment he landed. Others were already making plans, talking about lighting the braai and organising a welcome committee at the airport.

Mzansi reacts to Jason's return

South Africans flooded the comments on Jason Vanporppal's Facebook post:

Madeleine Barnard said:

"We're lighting the braai! Bon voyage!"

Cherene Blues wrote:

"It's really hot bro, you're gonna have to take all that clothing off because you'll sweat your a** off! Glenn & I can't wait to see you!"

Leonore Wildeman shared:

"Africa's and our favourite adopted son. Yahhh🕺SA is going to be extra hot this summer."

Melissa Welgemoed said:

"We waiting, it's like Christmas has come early ♡"

Bev Shaw added:

"Let's get the welcome 'committee' to the airport."

More Briefly News stories on Jason Vanporppal

Jason Vanporppal's journey from Uganda to South Africa inspired generous anonymous donations, surpassing his skatepark fundraising goal amidst challenges.

Jason Vanporppal revealed that his alleged scammer Haley blocked him on Facebook and WhatsApp after failing to return funds.

American skateboarder Jason Vanporppal went viral after demanding a local third-party representative return R25k in stolen charity sponsorship money.

Source: Briefly News