An IEC presiding officer collapsed and died at a voting station in Mahikeng during the first day of special voting for the 2026 Local Government Elections

A second IEC official in KwaZulu-Natal was hospitalised after a car accident while travelling to a voting station on Monday

Despite the tragedies, the IEC reported that 94% of voting stations opened on time, though Cape Town faced delays in 10 of its 116 wards

An IEC presiding officer has died in Mahikeng. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

NORTH WEST — The first day of special voting for South Africa's 2026 Local Government Elections was overshadowed by tragedy on Monday, 2 November, after an Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) presiding officer died following a collapse at a voting station in Mahikeng.

IEC Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Masego Shiburi confirmed the death at a media briefing held in Midrand, stating that the commission was extending support to the deceased official's family and colleagues.

A second incident also unfolded on the same day in KwaZulu-Natal, where a deputy presiding officer from the uKhahlamba district was admitted to hospital after being involved in a car accident while en route to a voting station. Shiburi confirmed that the injured official had received medical attention.

Special voting opens across South Africa

Beyond the two incidents, Shiburi said special voting had largely proceeded without disruption nationally. He reported that 94% of voting stations opened on time with all required officials and materials, including ballot papers, in place when voting commenced.

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Cape Town was the notable exception, with 10 of the city's 116 wards yet to open their voting stations as of 10:30 am. The IEC said it was working to get those stations operational and ensure that approved special voters were able to cast their ballots.

See X post about the tragic news here:

IEC rolls out faster voter processing tools

To reduce queuing and accelerate the handling of voters, the IEC deployed handheld scanners connected to Voter Management Devices, allowing officials to verify identity numbers more quickly. The commission also upgraded its voter management applications and introduced sequence numbers on the voters' roll to help staff locate registered voters with greater ease.

Special voting continues on Tuesday, 3 November, for those whose applications have been approved, with stations open until 5 pm on both days. The main election day falls on Wednesday, 4 November, when South Africans will go to the polls to elect their municipal representatives.

Police assures of safety during elections

Briefly News reported that South Africa's security forces have issued a stern warning against political violence and disruption as the country heads into its 2026 Local Government Elections, with special voting already under way on Monday and Tuesday before the main voting day on Wednesday, 4 November. The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) confirmed it is actively monitoring political violence, protest activity, and other threats that could compromise the integrity of the elections.

Source: Briefly News