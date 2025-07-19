Where is Geno Doak now? Quick facts about Mama June's ex-boyfriend

In 2019, Geno Doak and his then-girlfriend, Mama June, were arrested in Alabama for substance possession. The pair had reportedly spent $600,000 in six months to feed their dependency. Mama June said of their relationship during a 2020 episode of For Real: The Story of Reality TV:

Geno and I fell in love when we were both in a crazy state of mind. He loved me through my addiction as I did him.

Geno is best known for starring in the reality TV series Mama June: From Not to Hot .

. He has a criminal record , having served jail time for burglary and theft.

, having served jail time for burglary and theft. Doak and Mama June reportedly dated for over five years .

. She cited abuse and relapse as the reasons behind their breakup.

Geno Doak and Mama June's relationship was documented on Mama June: From Not to Hot

According to The Sun, the pair dated briefly in 2015, before rekindling their romance in 2016. In 2018, Doak was introduced to June's two youngest daughters and asked him to move in with them. She showered him with praise during an episode of the reality series, per People:

I have not been lucky in love, but it feels good to finally have a man who loves and cares for me unconditionally. Although everyone is suspicious about Geno's intentions with me, I trust him 100%.

The couple struggled with substance dependency

Mama June and Doak's relationship was marred by substance abuse. At some point, they sold all their possessions and lived in their car to fund their habits. In a March 2021 interview with Access Hollywood, Shannon shared a ballpark of the money they once spent on substance, revealing:

In one particular year, we spent nearly $1 million, because our habit was $3,500 to $4,000 daily.

Doak and June found themselves on the wrong side of the law after a domestic dispute

On 13 March 2019, the pair made news after they were arrested at an Alabama gas station. June and Geno were both charged with substance possession.

In addition, the latter also got a third-degree domestic violence charge. According to TMZ, in 2021, Geno signed a plea deal in which he received a 16-month sentence.

Although he was not physically behind bars, Doak had to follow specific rules, including being substance-free to avoid imprisonment. On the other hand, June had similar rules in addition to 100 hours of community service.

They went to rehab during the season 4 finale of the reality show

After the 2019 arrest, the series' production team, as well as Shannon's family members, intervened and took the couple to rehab. On 8 August 2020, Mama June took to social media to celebrate a milestone in their relationship. Her Instagram post read:

Geno and I are six months substance-free. I am so proud of us.

In a video obtained by TMZ in August 2021, Shannon announced her split from Doak. Although it is unclear when the duo broke up, she cited his reluctance to quit substance use as the reason behind the split.

Geno Doak attempted to take his life after the split

In September 2021, Doak's friend called 911 after noticing that he had taken excess blood pressure pills.

After the incident, Shannon referred him to a mental health facility called Oak Recovery. In 2022, Geno confessed to having taken alcohol after being discharged from a rehabilitation centre.

However, he declared his intentions of not going back to the facility but instead continuing to attend AA meetings.

His ex-girlfriend, Mama June, has a new man

Shannon met her now-husband, Justin Stroud, in 2021 while they were both in recovery. After a few months of dating, she proposed to him, and they exchanged nuptials in March 2022.

On 23 March 2023, Mama June celebrated their first anniversary via an Instagram post that she captioned:

A day like today last year, I married my best friend. Thank you, Justin, for allowing me to experience what true love feels like. I love you!

Geno commands over 50k Instagram followers as of 11 July 2025. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

How did Geno Doak and Mama June meet?

The pair reportedly met when she hired him to renovate her Hampton property in 2015. They started dating soon after.

When did Geno Doak join Mama June: From Not to Hot?

Doak made his debut on the reality TV series in 2018. After his breakup with Mama June, he ceased making appearances on the show.

How old is Mama June?

Geno Doak's ex-partner, Shannon (45 as of July 2025), was born on 10 August 1979 in Georgia. Her parents, Marvin Shannon and Sandra Hundley, divorced when she was 2.

In conclusion

Geno Doak gained notoriety for his relationship with reality TV star Mama June. The pair, who purportedly dated from 2015 to 2021, struggled with substance abuse. Little is known about Doak's personal life as he maintains a private lifestyle.

