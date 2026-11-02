Actress Phuti Khomo Laughs Off Skin-Bleaching Rumours in The Latest Video
- Businesswoman and former Entangled actress Phuti Khomo has reacted to rumours that she's bleached her skin
- This comes after social media users compared before-and-after photos of Khomo, who caused a stir on social media on Friday, 30 October 202, with her latest video
- Fans of the actress commented on her latest clip on Sunday, 1 November 2026
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Former Entangled actress Phuti Khomo has commented on social media rumours that she recently bleached her skin.
Khomo, who is famously known for her character in Muvhango, took to her social media account to respond to the skin-bleaching rumours.
The actress commented on social media reports that she bleached her skin in an Instagram post.
In the video, Khomo says that she's surprised that she was trending because of her elbows and knuckles.
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Khomo's followers respond to the video
_marilyn_black said:
"I think this is exactly what contradicts what PK foundation or modelling is preaching. How do we teach confidence to our children when we still use filters? There are no filters in real life. Why then do we believe an AI version of us is more beautiful? The kids who watch this will need to use the filters to look beautiful. Exactly why filters were invented: to hide the imperfections. If we are dark-skinned and we are clearly bleaching, how then do we preach “your skin is just like pearls” to dark-skinned kids who look up to us? I think for as long as we are not confidently showing up in the world, we cannot preach to the kids to do what we can’t practice and expect successful results."
theblessedone15 wrote:
"Guys, we are all free to do what we want. But we all know Phuthi for being an unapologetic darkskin beauty; now she looks like Khanyi Mbau. Yes, we, the audience, are surprised."
tugelam replied:
"Mara P lenna I couldn't focus...I was disturbed ke 2 tone ya light skin versus dark knuckles and elbows🙈😂."
ref1022 said;
"You are doing great! Keep going 🔥🔥🔥."
odettemath reacted:
"Bangene wena girl... With laughter.. 🤣🤣🤣."
SA Compares Before-and-After Photos of Kelly Khumalo: "She Bleached her Skin"
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that singer and former reality TV star Kelly Khumalo caused a stir on social media on Sunday, 14 December 2025, with her latest photo.
A before-and-after photo of Khumalo led social media users to believe that the songwriter may have bleached her skin.
Netizens accused the musician of having her skin bleached in the latest picture, as she appeared darker in an older photo.
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Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za