"You've Worked Hard": KwaMfana’s Hands-On Landscaping Work at Homestead Wins Praise
- Ntokozo Dube shared footage of himself preparing the ground for grass laying at his homestead
- The landscaping project included grading the land with a gentle slope to prevent water from pooling around the structure
- South Africans praised Dube for the work he was putting into turning the property into a beautiful home
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A South African man is turning his rural homestead into something special, one shovel-load at a time. Ntokozo Dube, known on Instagram as @ntokozojoydube_kwamfana, posted a video on 1 November 2026 documenting a full day of landscaping work at his property, and the clip quickly caught the attention of South Africans inspired by the hands-on effort.
The video shows Dube and his team working outdoors at a residential construction site, preparing the ground ahead of grass installation. The day included site preparation, a lunch break, and eventually a warm evening gathering with family and friends.
Preparing the land the right way
What stood out about the project was the attention to detail. Dube explained that the team was not simply clearing the ground, but carefully grading it so that the landscape would have a gentle slope. The idea was to allow rainwater to drain naturally and prevent water from collecting around the structure, which can cause long-term damage to a home's foundation.
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View the Instagram video below:
Mzansi shows love for KwaMfana's build
South Africans in the comments of his page were full of encouragement for Dube's efforts:
@sifo_the_cooking_husband wrote:
"👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 bafo! [brother!]"
@samuelthapelo_mofokeng said:
"Home is where the heart is ❤"
@nthabiseng49 shared:
"Wow all the best 🙌🙌🙌"
@thandeka12368 commented:
"❤🔥🔥🙌 I'm so proud of u Ntokozo ❤"
@thereal_cyedee added:
"You got much respect my brother.. ❤🔥🙌"
@thuscar_mario7 said:
"Usebenzile Grootman [You have worked hard, big man] 🫂🙏🏾❤🔥"
Dube closed his post on a hopeful note, saying he could not wait to see the final results and that he was turning the place into a beautiful home one step at a time.
More Briefly News stories on rural homes
- South African woman’s TikTok meat stew video sparked debate when viewers mistook her Rolux pot for a Rolex, while her cooking method amused Mzansi online, too.
- Afribiz Invest built a fully equipped science lab at Sojini Secondary School in Zimbabwe in just 14 days. The handover was driven by former pupil Zodwa Mkandla.
- A Pretoria couple has gone viral after revealing their completed rural Zimbabwe homestead, built while living in South Africa. Their home impressed viewers.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News (joined in 2026). She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). Mungoni began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za