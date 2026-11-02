ActionSA deputy president raised alarm after a councillor candidate's home in Ramotshere Moiloa Ward 12 was reportedly set alight on 1 November 2026

The party cited ongoing hostility and intimidation against the candidate during the campaign period leading up to the elections

ActionSA called for free, fair, and violence-free Local Government Elections as public concern over political intimidation grows

ActionSA calls for fair elections. Image: ActionSA

Source: Twitter

NORTH WEST — A councillor candidate for ActionSA in Ramotshere Moiloa Ward 12 had their home burnt down on Sunday, 1 November 2026, just days before the Local Government Elections scheduled for 4 November.

ActionSA Deputy President Dr Mbahare J Kekana disclosed the incident in a statement posted to X at 10:25 PM on the same day, saying the party had learnt of the fire "with deep concern."

ActionSA raises alarm over possible political motive

Dr Kekana stated that the full circumstances surrounding the fire, including its cause, had not yet been established. However, he did not rule out a political motive, citing a pattern of intimidation directed at the candidate during the campaign period.

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"Given the hostility and intimidation experienced by our candidate throughout the campaign period, we cannot dismiss the possibility that this incident may have been politically motivated," Dr Kekana wrote in his statement.

The party also issued a press release dated 1 November 2026 calling for free, fair, and violence-free Local Government Elections. No official law enforcement statement had been released at the time of publication.

South Africans react to the alleged arson attack

The post drew significant attention online, accumulating 28,000 views, 141 retweets, and 228 likes within hours of being published.

@EvelynGadiapel wrote:

"I am sorry. I wish he wins; wish him strength throughout the ordeal."

@napemoholola urged the party to take responsibility beyond the ballot:

"I hope after the elections @Action4SA is going to rebuild the house and furnish it. Charity begins at home. You can't promise residents service delivery when one of your own is left homeless. Show that you care and show UBUNTU."

@jimmymulovhedzi appealed for calm:

"I pray for political tolerance 🙏🏾"

@MaphutiClifford placed blame on rival parties without evidence:

"They are so scared of @Action4SA that they will resort to violence and sabotage. That is how they roll the ANC and eff style. We wish her well."

@MphikeleliMase2 reflected grimly on the broader situation:

"To be a Councillor in South Africa is a luxury job; they even kill."

No arrests had been made, and no suspect had been named at the time of publication.

George man arrested after house fire claims a life

In a previous report from Briefly News, a 40-year-old George man was arrested at the scene after a fire broke out at a residential property.

Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Chris Spies said a body was discovered beneath the rubble during a search of the scene.

Source: Briefly News