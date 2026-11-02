Handre Pollard's contract with the Bulls expires at the end of the 2026/27 season, with no extension confirmed yet

Japanese clubs are reportedly competing with the Bulls for the double Rugby World Cup winner's signature

The Bulls are strengthening their squad with several high-profile signings amid the uncertainty around Pollard

The Bulls face a significant contract retention challenge as uncertainty surrounds the future of double Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok fly-half Handré Pollard at Loftus Versfeld.

Handre Pollard's Bulls Future Uncertain as Japanese Clubs Eye Springbok Fly-Half

Source: Getty Images

Planet Rugby, citing Afrikaans newspaper Rapport in a report published on Sunday, 1 November 2026, indicated that the 32-year-old's deal with the Pretoria franchise runs out at the close of the 2026/27 season.

Japanese clubs circle Pollard

According to the Rapport report, Japanese clubs are actively pursuing Pollard, who is no stranger to rugby in Japan, having previously represented the NTT DoCoMo Red Hurricanes in Osaka in 2015.

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Sources quoted in the report offered contrasting views on his likely destination. One source expressed confidence that Pollard would put pen to paper on a Bulls extension, while another suggested the playmaker would only be in a position to make a definitive call next year.

The report indicates his options are narrowed down to either remaining in Pretoria or making a return to Japan.

Bulls build squad despite Pollard uncertainty

The contract situation with Pollard emerges as the Bulls press ahead with several other high-profile acquisitions. The franchise confirmed the signing of fellow double Rugby World Cup winner Kwagga Smith on a three-year deal following his departure from Japanese club Shizuoka Blue Revs, with Smith expected to be available for selection from December.

The Bulls are also reportedly close to finalising a deal for Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx, who confirmed he will head back to South Africa once his commitments with Japan's Kubota Spears conclude at the end of the 2026/27 season. Planet Rugby, again citing Rapport, reported that negotiations were 90 per cent complete and that a three-year contract is on the table, though no official announcement has been made.

Additionally, scrum-half Embrose Papier has reportedly committed to the Bulls through the end of the 2027/28 season, despite reported interest from English Premiership club Sale Sharks.

Pollard's situation remains the outstanding piece of the Bulls' squad-building puzzle as the franchise works towards assembling a title-contending group.

Springbok defeats show a blueprint for beating SA

Briefly News previously reported that an analysis of South Africa's eight Test defeats since 2023 has identified a recurring pattern that opposing coaches can draw on ahead of the November Nations Championship leg

The data shows that winning sides averaged 29.9 points, with six of the eight scoring 25 or more, but two of those victories came from just a single try each.

Source: Briefly News