The Proteas have made several changes to their squad following an impressive home series against Australia

Two familiar faces are back in contention, while another experienced fast bowler remains unavailable

Shukri Conrad has explained what South Africa expects from the upcoming Highveld assignment

The Proteas have announced their 15-player squad for the upcoming Bangladesh Test series. Image: Marco Longaari / AFP

Source: Getty Images

South Africa have announced a 15-player squad for their upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, with Tony de Zorzi and Anrich Nortje returning after injury setbacks. Zubayr Hamza has also earned a recall as the Proteas prepare to defend their top spot in the world Test rankings.

The squad was announced on Monday, 2 November 2026, following South Africa's impressive 2-1 series victory over Australia.

Tony de Zorzi and Anrich Nortje return to Proteas squad

De Zorzi is back after recovering from a hamstring injury that kept him out of the Australian series. Nortje has also regained his place after spending two weeks recovering from a groin injury.

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Hamza's inclusion provides additional batting depth. The DP World Lions batter last represented South Africa in Test cricket in February 2024.

However, Lungi Ngidi remains unavailable as he continues his rehabilitation.

Shukri Conrad explains Proteas' Bangladesh preparations

Head coach Shukri Conrad wants his players to maintain their winning momentum.

Speaking through Cricket South Africa, Conrad said:

"Coming off a hard fought series against Australia, our focus will be on carrying that momentum into the Bangladesh series, which is our next big assignment of the summer."

He also highlighted the conditions expected on the Highveld.

"Traditionally, surfaces on the Highveld favours pace and bounce, although we have seen the Wanderers offer some assistance to spin in recent times."

Conrad added that Bangladesh's fast bowlers could also pose a challenge.

Proteas vs Bangladesh Test series dates

The first Test takes place at DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from 15 to 19 November. The second encounter follows at SuperSport Park in Centurion from 23 to 27 November.

South Africa last hosted Bangladesh in a Test series in 2022 and won 2-0. The Proteas will assemble in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 11 November, to begin preparations.

South Africa will enter the Bangladesh series with renewed confidence after beating Australia. With De Zorzi and Nortje available again, Conrad has additional options as the team prepares for its next World Test Championship assignment.

Complete Proteas squad

Temba Bavuma (captain), Marques Ackerman, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada and Ryan Rickelton.

Popular cricket podcast host hospitalised during Proteas-Australia Test

Briefly News previously reported that Australian cricket podcast host Ian Higgins, popularly known as Higgos, was rushed to hospital in Cape Town during the Proteas-Australia Test on Thursday, 29 October 2026.

The incident interrupted the popular The Grade Cricketer team's regular match coverage. However, listeners received reassuring news after Higgins was discharged from hospital later that evening.

Source: Briefly News