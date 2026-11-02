A rare celestial lineup featuring the crescent Moon, Mars, Jupiter and the star Regulus lit up the early morning sky on 2 November 2026

The display will be visible to the eye along the eastern horizon in the early morning hours under clear skies

South Africans and skywatchers across the globe reacted with excitement and curiosity to the stunning natural event

A celestial lineup is taking place in the sky. Image: bymuratdeniz and rbkomar

Source: Getty Images

Early risers across South Africa and the rest of the world had a reason to set their alarms on the night of 2 November 2026. A striking celestial lineup brought the crescent Moon, reddish Mars, brilliant Jupiter and Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo, together in one breathtaking display.

The event was flagged by science and astronomy page Invisible IQ on Facebook on 1 November 2026, with the reminder that the show would carry into the pre-dawn hours of 3 November as well.

No telescope was needed. Anyone with clear skies and a view of the eastern horizon could catch the four objects grouped together in the darkness.

A sky show worth losing sleep over

For those in the Northern Hemisphere, like the UK, Mars had already been visible from around 11:30 pm, with Jupiter rising closer to midnight, making it possible to track the lineup building through the night before the Moon joined the gathering in the early hours.

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The crescent Moon served as a natural guide, making it easier for casual stargazers to locate the planets without any equipment.

Skywatchers react to the celestial gathering

The post drew a wave of responses from people planning to look up, joking about cloudy skies, or simply marvelling at the moment.

@Kayleigh Cheree noted:

"Capture early hours (2.30am, UK, but Mars has been visible since around half 11, Jupiter from around midnight)"

@Mexine Teekay asked:

"Well... Are we able to see that with our eyes on Earth... without telescope"

@Nteseng Skk joked:

"Every time they line up, we wake up with rainy weather. Southern African gods don't want us to see them passing by..."

@Raee Nolasco shared:

"I thought the tiny red in the sky was a star but I realised it's a planet..."

@Ajay Bhardwaj wrote:

"I will watch from my binoculars 😀"

@Doris Osayande simply said:

"Nature lovers gather here ❤💕🌺"

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Source: Briefly News