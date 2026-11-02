Shepherd Bushiri, a Malawian pastor wanted in South Africa, shared a bold self-affirmation post on Instagram on 30 October 2026

The post was shared while Bushiri appeared to be aboard a private jet, drawing sharp reactions from followers

South Africans and followers online were divided, with some praising him and others calling him out over his legal troubles

Shepherd Bushiri shared a jet picture with his affirmation post. Image: @shepherdbushiri

Source: Instagram

Shepherd Bushiri, the Malawian televangelist and fugitive preacher, shared a bold affirmation post on Instagram on 30 October 2026, and it was not the words alone that caught people's attention.

The post, shared from his Instagram account @shepherdbushiri, read in part:

"I love that I am not afraid to take risks. I am adventurous. I am a loving and supportive partner. I am a resilient survivor. And finally, above all else, I BELIEVE IN GOD!"

What made the post go viral was not just the content. It appeared to have been shared while Bushiri was seated aboard a private jet, which many online quickly pointed out.

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Bushiri's background and South Africa's warrant

Bushiri has been a fugitive since November 2020, when he skipped bail in South Africa and returned to Malawi while facing charges of money laundering and fraud. South Africa subsequently issued an arrest warrant for him. He has remained in Malawi since then, where extradition proceedings have been a prolonged and unresolved matter.

The pastor, who built a massive following across Africa through his Enlightened Christian Gathering church, has maintained a steady presence on social media despite the legal cloud hanging over him.

Followers react to the post

The post drew a flood of comments on the page, ranging from devoted support to outright scepticism.

@stephen.northside wrote:

"We see the red bottoms bro"

@esther_bransonangel said:

"Papa, you are a great Ambassador of Jesus Christ! You are the living, breathing manifestation of Jesus. When you enter, God's mercy, voice, light, hope, life, goodness, kindness, resilience, pillar, virtue, steadfastness, wisdom, direction, charity, clarity, audacity enters. I thank God for your life! What a great father you are!"

@27_76_093_8435 offered praise:

"Our spiritual father inside the flight. I congratulate him. God bless him abundantly!"

@22john22son added:

"I believe and receive the blessing. Not moved by what I see, only by what I believe."

More Briefly News stories on Shepherd Bushiri

Source: Briefly News