NATJOINTS issued a firm warning to political parties and supporters ahead of the 4 November local government elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa urged all registered voters to go to the polls on Wednesday, a public holiday

Law enforcement identified 331 high-risk voting stations and vowed to act decisively against any disruption

Police are on high alert hahed of the local elections. Image: Rjesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - South Africa's security forces have issued a stern warning against political violence and disruption as the country heads into its 2026 Local Government Elections, with special voting already under way on Monday and Tuesday before the main voting day on Wednesday, 4 November.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) confirmed it is actively monitoring political violence, protest activity, and other threats that could compromise the integrity of the elections.

NATJOINTS takes a hard line on disruptions

Speaking to the media in Pretoria, NATJOINTS chairperson and Deputy National Police Commissioner Tebello Mosikili delivered a clear message to anyone thinking of interfering with the process.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"No marches or protests will be allowed, as this will be regarded as a crime. Access to voting stations cannot be blocked. Access to electoral offices cannot in any way be blocked. Voters and election materials must remain unobstructed," Mosikili said.

She confirmed that law enforcement will respond decisively to any criminal conduct while continuing to protect lawful political participation. Political parties and their supporters were specifically cautioned against intimidation and violence.

See X post on the police briefing here:

Ramaphosa calls on South Africans to vote peacefully

President Cyril Ramaphosa added his voice to the call for a peaceful election week. In his weekly letter to the nation, he urged all registered voters to exercise their democratic right on Wednesday, pointing to the direct impact local government outcomes have on everyday service delivery.

"I call on all registered voters to go out to the polling stations on Wednesday because local government is essential to improving the quality of life of citizens," he wrote.

Police have flagged 331 voting stations as high-risk areas ahead of the elections, reinforcing the need for heightened security measures across the country.

The President also used the occasion to speak about the proposed White Paper on Local Government, which aims to professionalise municipalities, build administrative capacity, and ensure officials are appointed based on their qualifications rather than political connections. He stressed that accountability must remain central to local governance, with those responsible for misuse of public funds or neglect of public duties facing consequences.

Ramaphosa declares Nov a public holiday

Briefly News also reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa formally declared Wednesday, 4 November, a public holiday ahead of the 2026 local government elections. The declaration was made under Section 2A of the Public Holidays Act, which empowers the president to designate a day as a public holiday through a notice published in the Government Gazette. The move gives citizens a full day free of work commitments to cast their votes in the municipal elections.

Source: Briefly News