A New Brighton man says his elderly, ill mother was refused a special vote at her voting station on 2 November 2026

Thembinkosi Mbilani claims he registered his mother for a special vote and accompanied her, but officials sent them away

Special voting continues on 3 November as over 2.6 million voters nationally were approved for the process

An elderly woman was turned away from the voting polls. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE — A New Brighton man has raised concerns about the integrity of the 2026 Local Government Elections special voting process after alleging that his elderly and ailing mother was denied the opportunity to cast her ballot on the first day of special voting.

Thembinkosi Mbilani told SABC News on Monday, 2 November 2026, that he personally registered his mother for a special vote and escorted her to the voting station, only for officials to turn them away and instruct her to return on Wednesday, which is Election Day.

The voting station involved has not been identified, and it remains unclear whether Mbilani's mother's special-vote application was formally approved or what grounds officials gave for refusing her entry. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) had not publicly commented on the matter at the time of reporting.

See the SABC News report on the incident:

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How special voting works in LGE 2026

Special voting is reserved for registered voters who are unable to reach a voting station due to physical infirmity or disability, or who cannot vote in their ward on Election Day. The IEC approved 2,655,067 voters nationally for special votes, with 401,971 of those in the Eastern Cape.

Two categories exist: home-visit voters, of which 678,525 were approved, must remain at their registered address between 8am and 5pm on both 2 and 3 November to receive officials. A further 1,976,542 voters were approved to cast their ballots directly at their registered voting stations during the same hours.

The IEC has made clear that only approved applicants qualify to participate in special voting, and all voters must present valid South African identification — either a smart ID card, a green barcoded ID book, or a valid temporary ID.

Ballot delays hit Cape metro

Special voting also faced a troubled start in Cape Town, where late ballot deliveries prevented 217 voting stations in the Cape metro from opening at 8am. Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer Michael Hendrickse confirmed the disruption, attributing it to an unforeseen delay in ballot production and delivery by the contracted printing company.

He said the delay was confined to the Cape metro and offered an apology to affected voters. Voters who missed a home visit on 2 November are still able to vote at their registered voting station on 4 November, and the IEC has stated they are "not disenfranchised."

ANC voter will give Helen Zille chance

In a related article, Briefly News reported on a viral street debate between Helen Zille and an ANC volunteer, who said she was tired of political parties and would consider giving the DA a chance.

The exchange ended with a hug and the volunteer’s permission to share the video, but viewers disagreed over whether the moment showed genuine political conversion or a campaigning stunt.

Source: Briefly News