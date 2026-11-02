Alleged crime boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala is set to resume his Madlanga Commission testimony on 9 and 10 November 2026

His appearance was originally postponed to 14 December, but the new dates would bring him back more than a month ahead of schedule

Matlala's attempted murder trial also resumed on 2 November in the Johannesburg High Court after a three-week recess

Cat Matlala is heading back to the Madlanga Commission. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — Alleged crime boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala is set to return to the Madlanga Commission on 9 and 10 November 2026, more than five weeks earlier than the date previously set by the inquiry.

eNCA senior reporter Silindelo Sebata broke the news on X on Monday, 2 November 2026, reporting that Matlala would resume his testimony when public hearings restart after the local government elections held on 4 November.

See Sebata's post on X:

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Matlala's testimony moved forward

The commission had adjourned Matlala's evidence to 14 December 2026 at the end of September. At that sitting, commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga criticised the late service of the subpoena.

"I know, Chaskalson, that you are standing in and that it's not your matter, but it is unacceptable that Mr Matlala was only subpoenaed on the 25th," Madlanga said, according to SABC News.

Evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson indicated at the time that an earlier appearance remained possible, provided developments in Matlala's criminal trial created a hearing window and sufficient notice could be given. The commission had not published a statement publicly confirming the revised November dates at the time of publication.

The new schedule also coincides with the commission's previously announced calendar. In a statement dated 30 September 2026, spokesperson Jeremy Michaels confirmed that public hearings would resume on 9 November, following the local government elections.

What Matlala said at earlier sittings

Matlala first appeared before the inquiry on 17 August 2026. He told the commission he had no relationship with suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

"I have never met Minister Mchunu and have had no interactions with him, nor have I been at any gathering where he was present," he said, according to the Mail and Guardian.

He invoked his constitutional right against self-incrimination on several occasions, declining to answer questions about the R360 million SAPS Medicare24 tender and a recording that allegedly references impala being delivered to suspended Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya's farm. During his return on 24 and 25 August, Madlanga ruled that Matlala could not rely on an unspecified police investigation to avoid answering questions about the recordings.

Attempted murder trial resumes

On the same day the commission news emerged, Matlala's attempted murder trial returned to the Johannesburg High Court following a three-week recess. SABC News reported that Matlala appeared in the dock alongside his wife Tsakane and two alleged hitmen, Musa Kekana and Tiego Mabusela.

The State alleges Matlala orchestrated three failed assassination attempts between August 2022 and January 2024, targeting his former girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane, businessman Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni and music producer DJ Vettys. All accused have pleaded not guilty.

Cat Matlala is my neighbour: Cyan Boujee

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Cyan Boujee’s claim that Matlala is her neighbour. The DJ made the remark during a late-night car conversation with her companion Peanut.

Fans were quick to joke about the awkward detail after Boujee noted that Matlala is now in prison. He is awaiting trial on several charges and has been denied bail.

Source: Briefly News