Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx reportedly agreed to a three-year contract with the Bulls, with negotiations said to be nearly finalised

Marx confirmed last Friday that he would leave Kubota Spears at the end of the 2026/27 season after five years in Japan

A potential reunion with Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann is believed to be a key factor in Marx's reported decision

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx is reportedly on the verge of joining the Bulls, with sources indicating that a three-year contract agreement is approximately 90% complete, though neither party has issued an official confirmation.

Malcolm Marx Close to Signing 3-Year Deal With the Bulls After Japan Stint

Source: Getty Images

The 32-year-old is expected to link up with the Pretoria franchise on 1 July 2027, once his current deal with Japanese club Kubota Spears concludes. Marx publicly confirmed last Friday that he would depart Japan at the close of the 2026/27 season, drawing the curtain on a five-year chapter with the club.

Marx and Ackermann's history

A key draw for Marx is understood to be the prospect of reuniting with Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann. The two worked closely together at the Lions between 2014 and 2019, a period widely credited with shaping Marx into one of the world's leading hookers. The two-time Rugby World Cup winner is reportedly eager to rekindle that working relationship at Loftus Versfeld.

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The Bulls are also said to have stepped up their pursuit of Marx following Junior Springbok hooker Esethu Mnebelele's decision to remain with the Sharks. The Durban side had themselves been linked with Marx, but their hooker situation shifted further last week when they confirmed that Bongi Mbonambi would be departing to join the Stormers.

Marx's record in Japan

Since joining Kubota Spears in 2021, Marx has been a standout performer in Japanese rugby. Across 68 appearances, he has crossed for 41 tries and played an instrumental role in guiding the Spears to the Japan Rugby League One title during the 2022/23 season. Kubota also reached the competition's final in both the 2024/25 and 2025/26 seasons.

On the international stage, Marx has accumulated 94 Test caps for the Springboks and holds the record for the most tries scored by a forward in Test rugby, having crossed 29 times.

Should the deal be formalised, his return would bring one of South Africa's most decorated forwards back into domestic competition ahead of the 2027/28 season.

Malcolm Marx's salary, net worth and luxury lifestyle

Briefly News previously reported on Malcolm Marx's salary, estimated net worth and lifestyle, with the Springbok hooker's earnings placing him among South Africa's highest-paid rugby players.

As his Japanese chapter nears its end, attention is also turning to the financial rewards of his successful career.

Source: Briefly News