South African content creator BiancaSays3 weighed in on the brutal farm attack on 50-year-old Donovan Marx in North West

Marx was shot, stabbed and mutilated by three armed men who tied up a farm worker and stole firearms before fleeing in his vehicle

BiancaSays3 urged South Africans to stop spreading unverified claims and focus on justice for both victims

Donovan Marx on the left and TikToker Bianca on the right. Images: nuusflits/Instagram and biancasays3/TikTok

Source: UGC

South African social commentator BiancaSays3 posted a grave, direct-to-camera video on 31 October 2026, responding to the horrific farm attack on 50-year-old Donovan Marx. She called out the wave of misinformation already circulating online and demanded accountability from law enforcement.

Marx, a cattle farmer in the Saferfontein area near Porchester Stream, was attacked on the morning of 28 October 2026. Three armed men, reportedly wearing balaclavas, approached a farm worker who was cutting grass at around 8:30 AM. They tied his hands and feet with cable ties and demanded to know where the farmer was.

When Marx arrived at the farmhouse in his red single-cab Isuzu bakkie, two of the attackers confronted him. He was shot in the upper body, stabbed in the leg and badly assaulted. His ears were also cut off. The attackers then searched the house, stole three firearms from a safe and fled in his vehicle.

Farm worker raised the alarm

The farm worker managed to free himself and alert authorities. Marx was rushed to Mediclinic Port Elizabeth, where he underwent surgery. His family confirmed he is stable in the critical care unit. One of his kidneys sustained damage, but doctors were able to save it.

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BiancaSays3 was firm in addressing false claims spreading on social media. His family explicitly denied reports that Marx had been castrated, and she urged viewers to stop sharing unverified information. "The facts are really horrific enough," she said.

North West police are investigating a case of house robbery and attempted murder. All five suspects have since been arrested following a coordinated community and police response. The local farming community had offered a R40,000 reward for information leading to arrests.

BiancaSays3 also pushed back against both political extremes responding to the attack. She rejected the "white genocide" narrative some were pushing, while equally dismissing those who wanted to reduce it to a simple robbery.

"A horrific farm attack is a horrific farm attack," she said. "It deserves condemnation, a proper investigation and justice for the victims."

She closed by stating that sympathy was not enough. She wants to know who the men are, what their motive was and when they will face a court.

Watch BiancaSays3's full response to the Donovan Marx farm attack on TikTok:

South Africans react to the attack

Viewers in the comments on Bianca's TikTok page shared strong emotions:

@Johnie Weltz wrote:

"But Bianca, how do you feel about the song Kill the Boer... if his wife must sit in front of the TV and see Malema singing that song... How must she feel?"

@Richard said:

"Crimes like this should really be punishable by the ultimate form of punishment."

@Elizabeth noted:

"Police must interrogate the employee. How can he untie himself? He knows the truth."

@Vanessa wrote:

"This should never have happened in the first place."

@Mary-am said:

"It's so tragic. God give him a full recovery. We really need stricter laws."

@Themba Magoda wrote:

"If the police want the truth, they must question the wife and all workers. It's so obvious that someone inside has sold out this farmer. It's very horrific news, and speedy recovery to our farmer and his family."

@🇿🇦🪷Evolve🪷🇿🇦 added:

"This is awful. #stopcrimeinsouthafrica May justice be served swiftly, and well wishes to the family."

More on farm attacks in South Africa

Briefly News recently reported on an elderly couple allegedly tortured for three hours during a farm attack in Broederstroom, near Hartbeespoort.

recently reported on an elderly couple allegedly tortured for three hours during a farm attack in Broederstroom, near Hartbeespoort. The US State Department issued a warning over the safety of white Afrikaners in South Africa following two farm attacks in October.

Former Miss World Anneline Kriel reacted to the Donovan Marx attack, saying “nothing has changed” nearly a decade after she began speaking out.

Source: Briefly News