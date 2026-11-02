Former President Jacob Zuma made a surprising declaration about his ANC membership at a campaign rally in KwaMashu, Durban, ahead of the 4 November 2026 elections

Zuma addressed MK Party supporters at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal, where the party's 'Vote MKP' branding dominated the stage

The remarks left many South Africans confused and sparked debate online about Zuma's political allegiances and his role in the MK Party

Jacob Zuma spoke about his ANC membership. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Source: Getty Images

KWA-ZULU NATAL — Former President Jacob Zuma declared at an MK Party campaign rally that he will remain a member of the African National Congress until he dies, a statement that has left many South Africans bewildered ahead of the 4 November 2026 general elections.

Zuma, who was hospitalised, made the remarks at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban, where he addressed a crowd of MK Party supporters. The stage was dressed with floral arrangements and a large LED screen displaying "VOTE MKP" branding throughout the event.

Zuma's ANC loyalty claim stuns crowd

The declaration appears to contradict Zuma's visible position as the figurehead of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, a political movement that directly competes against the ANC. The MK Party emerged as a significant electoral force, having drawn millions of votes in the 2024 general elections, largely on the strength of Zuma's personal popularity in KwaZulu-Natal.

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Video footage of the remarks was shared on X by an EWN Reporter, where it quickly attracted widespread attention and commentary.

South Africans react online

The clip sparked immediate debate, with many questioning what Zuma's statement means for voters who backed MKP in the belief they were supporting an alternative to the ANC.

@FMohokare wrote: "UBaba is not well upstairs 😂"

@LungeloBeks noted: "They will say it's a chess move."

@Tweeteruserl commented: "Dementia 😫🙆🏽‍♀️🙆🏽‍♀️ This man should be playing with grandkids; this is embarrassing."

@LungiileK wrote: "Yah neh. Baba should be enjoying his pension and his many beautiful kids and grandkids, but instead he is doing politics."

@amudeeh offered a different reading: "It's a strategy to deceive voters into thinking a vote for MKP is a vote for the ANC. The old man is wise."

@WillyWizzybabe said simply: "MKP voters need to take themselves seriously."

@BBK29_ asked: "So why does MKP continue to exist since he failed to get Malema back into ANC? 🤷🤷😂😂😂"

@Dijosti added: "Duduzane moves as his father moves. This seems like it is to be closer to him in case he collapses. 🤔"

Duduzane Zuma on Jacob Zuma

In a previous report from Briefly News, Duduzane Zuma says Jacob Zuma is undergoing routine check-ups, while the MK Party rules out coalition talks and targets a two-thirds majority at the uMgababa rally.

Source: Briefly News