Duduzane Zuma was caught on camera at a uMkhonto we Sizwe Party rally at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban

The clip, shared on X by news blog @MDNnewss, captured an awkward moment during his address to the crowd

South Africans flooded the comments section to react to Duduzane's latest public slip-up

Duduzane Zuma’s chant at an MK Party rally fell flat. Image: duduzanezuma

Source: Instagram

KWAZULU-NATAL — A video of Duduzane Zuma, the son of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party president Jacob Zuma, addressing an uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MKP) campaign rally has gone viral after he let slip an expletive mid-chant in front of a large crowd at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban.

The clip was shared on X by news blog @MDNnewss and quickly attracted widespread attention online, with the account captioning the post: "Duduzane Zuma🚨' Amandla, Amandla, Amandla, oh s'."

Duduzane's rally moment

In the footage, Duduzane Zuma stands at a podium in front of a large "VOTE MKP" branded backdrop, leading the crowd in the traditional "Amandla!" call. Seated behind him on stage are party officials and dignitaries, several wearing green MKP-branded attire. Mid-chant, he audibly says "oh s" before continuing his address. He went on to introduce his father, former President Jacob Zuma, to the rally crowd, describing him as "our saviour, our guru, our political grandmaster, our father, the politician of all politicians."

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The rally was held ahead of the 4 November by-elections, with Duduzane telling the crowd: "November the 4th is around the corner. The takeover begins tomorrow."

Watch the moment Duduzane Zuma's chant went wrong:

Social media reacts

The video drew hundreds of comments, with many South Africans poking fun at the slip.

@PapiBay wrote:

"No charisma, flat character, no charm, no personality."

@chelamashego commented:

"It will help this boy to go enrol in political science; he can even do it at Unisa. It will really help him. He got no aura, nothing weak."

@don_taylor113 said:

"😂😂😂 @Kwa_Manje come see and hear what happens when we all finna get the youngsters into politics. 'Oh, shiiiiiiiid'."

@Nativekid7 added:

"That Mpho Pops skit is starting to make sense 🤣🤣."

@GarisheNcumisa simply posted:

"😂 mnxm aysuka ayikho lento."

@DoshkaEC responded:

"Come this side 🤣😂🤣."

This is not the first time Duduzane Zuma has attracted public attention for his conduct at political events.

Duduzane Zuma lends support to Julius Malema

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Duduzane Zuma, the twin brother of former MP Duduzile Zuma, was roasted for expressing support for Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President Julius Malema.

At the time, Malema was awaiting sentencing after he was found guilty of firing a gun in public in 2018.

Source: Briefly News