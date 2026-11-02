Football legend Thierry Henry opened up about his deep admiration for the Springboks during a visit to South Africa for the Soweto Derby

Henry revealed he woke up early to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup final and still has the footage saved on his phone

The French icon shared what Siya Kolisi told him about playing through physical exhaustion that left Henry in complete awe

French football legend Thierry Henry has declared that he felt entirely South African on the day the Springboks lifted the Rugby World Cup in 2019, describing the moment as one that transcended sport.

Thierry Henry Says He Was 'South African That Day' After Springboks' 2019 RWC Final Win

Source: Instagram

Henry was in South Africa recently in his capacity as a global ambassador for Betway, attending build-up events ahead of the Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

Speaking on Metro FM, he reflected on the Springboks' 32–12 demolition of England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama, Japan, and what it meant to him personally.

"Game recognises game," Henry said.

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"When Siya lifted the Rugby World Cup, being the first black man to do it, I'm not a South African fan. But I was South African on the day just because of what it represented. I woke up early to watch that final; I still have it on my phone because I didn't want to miss that moment. I just didn't."

Thierry Henry Says He Was 'South African That Day' After Springboks' 2019 RWC Final Win

Source: Instagram

Henry's bond with Kolisi and Etzebeth

Henry has a personal connection to both Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and lock Eben Etzebeth, having hosted them, along with Damian Willemse, at his home during the Springboks' end-of-year tour in 2025.

He described the pair as players he actively seeks out for conversation, praising what they represent for the country as a whole.

"There are no limits or differences in terms of what they represent. Whenever I'm with them, I always ask them about the culture. I always ask them: do they realise what they represent?" Henry said.

"And I'm looking at those guys, and I'm like, how do you win, and win, and win, and win? People in South Africa can now look at the rugby team and say it does represent our country fully."

Henry also recalled asking Kolisi how he copes with the relentless physical demands of playing at the highest level. The Springbok captain's answer, Henry said, stopped him in his tracks: Kolisi told him he plays for 16 million people and simply has no time to rest.

A longstanding tie to South Africa

Henry's relationship with South Africa stretches back nearly three decades. The former Arsenal striker made his international debut against Bafana Bafana in 1997, a connection he said has only grown stronger over the years.

He added that he is a regular viewer of the Six Nations, where France currently hold the title, but his respect for Rassie Erasmus' Springbok side runs equally deep.

"It's something special to see from another sport, what it stands for and what they represent. They are fully aware that they play for the whole country. Those are the guys I want right in front of me," Henry said.

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Source: Briefly News