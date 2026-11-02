President Cyril Ramaphosa made a special visit to the PSL, where football and South Africa's upcoming elections became talking points

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza had a message for supporters of the country's biggest football clubs ahead of Wednesday's polls

The president also shared his disappointment about missing a major fixture involving two of South African football's biggest rivals

President Cyril Ramaphosa and PSL chairman Irvin Khoza called on South African football supporters to vote in Wednesday's local government elections. Image: TlouMr_S / X

Source: Twitter

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Dr Irvin Khoza have called on South African football supporters to turn out in numbers for Wednesday's local government elections.

The two leaders made the appeal during Ramaphosa's visit to the PSL offices on Monday, 2 November 2026. They encouraged football fans to exercise their democratic right and participate in decisions affecting their communities.

Ramaphosa delivers voting message to football fans

Ramaphosa said voting was an important responsibility, particularly for citizens who wanted to see improvements in their municipalities.

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"Sitting back and not voting is actually a dereliction of our responsibilities as citizens and as residents," the president said.

He added that South Africans could influence the future and functionality of their municipalities by casting their ballots.

Irvin Khoza calls on PSL supporters to vote

Khoza echoed the president's message, drawing a connection between voting and complaints about municipal facilities and infrastructure.

"It's very important to vote because you cannot complain about facilities not being upgraded and not make it a point to vote," the PSL chairman said.

He specifically appealed to football supporters, encouraging fans of all clubs to participate.

"All the supporters of football, all the clubs and their supporters, must go and vote in numbers," he added.

Ramaphosa speaks about missing the Soweto derby

The conversation also turned to football, with Ramaphosa admitting that his recent trip abroad meant he missed much of the eagerly anticipated Soweto derby. He arrived back in South Africa shortly after the match had reached half-time.

“I missed the derby; very, very sad to have missed it. Actually, I missed it by a few minutes because I landed just after the halfway mark,” he said.

Despite missing the action, the president had plenty of praise for the domestic game. He commended the PSL's administration, ranking it among the best-organised football leagues on the continent, and described the Soweto derby as one of the world's outstanding sporting spectacles.

The visit therefore brought together two important issues for South Africa: the country's passion for football and the responsibility of citizens to take part in shaping their communities through the ballot box.

Watch the video in the X post below:

South Africa's security forces prepare for election day

Briefly News also reported that South Africa's security forces have placed the country on high alert ahead of the 2026 local government elections, with authorities warning political parties and their supporters against violence and disruptions.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) identified 331 high-risk voting stations and warned that anyone obstructing access to polling stations or intimidating voters would face action.

Source: Briefly News