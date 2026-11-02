Two South African men brought the Amapiano energy indoors, dancing to Paris by Mellow & Sleazy featuring Mbombi

The pair threw down exaggerated moves and a dramatic kick while one somehow held his drink the entire time

South Africans in the comments could not stop laughing at the duo's confidence despite being completely offbeat

A spontaneous living room dance routine grabbed major attention online. Image: @rick_watkins

Source: TikTok

Two South African men turned their living room into a dance floor and had the internet in stitches doing it. TikTok user @rick_watkins posted the clip on 27 September 2026, and it spread fast for all the right reasons. The video shows the pair going all out to the Amapiano hit Paris by Mellow & Sleazy featuring Mbombi, throwing themselves into the log drum beat with total commitment.

Their moves were big, their energy was bigger, and the rhythm? Entirely optional. At one point, one of the men launched into what viewers described as a dramatic Zulu-style kick, while somehow keeping his brandy and Coke perfectly intact throughout the whole performance. The person behind the camera could not hold back laughter, and neither could the thousands who watched online.

Watch the duo's living room Amapiano session in the TikTok video here.

Viewers couldn't stop laughing at their energy and offbeat footwork. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

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Mzansi loses it over the offbeat routine

What made the clip especially entertaining was the pair's complete lack of self-consciousness. Viewers could not decide whether to applaud them or simply marvel at what they were watching. The comment section filled up with people poking fun at the gap between the dancers' effort and the actual beat, while also showing genuine love for their confidence.

@Zizi wrote:

"The beat and their feet are not on speaking terms 🤣😭"

@Gorgeous Rara asked:

"Was the Zulu kick necessary 😂?"

@Pootie added:

"In their heads, they're killing it 🤣🔥."

@Cyren Nell shared:

"🤣 Yebo yes, the festive season is upon us 💃🏻."

@Sedzani17 put it simply:

"Dancing with all due respect."

@rowanrichardraist said:

"The way, not a drop of that brandy and Coke is spilt 😂."

3 Briefly News dance-related articles

A viral video shared by a South African bride captured a group of groomsmen and wedding guests joyfully taking over the reception dance floor as Mandoza's iconic kwaito anthem Nkalakatha blasted through the venue.

blasted through the venue. Teachers at Andrew Rabie High School in Gqeberha went viral after taking on DJ Maphorisa's Zep dance challenge in the school corridors to celebrate the end of the term.

A South African expat living in Perth, Australia, went viral after enthusiastically dancing off-beat to Mandoza's iconic kwaito track Nkalakatha during a backyard braai.

Source: Briefly News