A US skateboarder, Jason Vanporppal, who recently travelled across Africa, has revealed how a local woman allegedly stole his charity funding

The athlete was fundraising for a youth sports park when a third-party campaign manager withheld his sponsorship money

The content creator issued an ultimatum demanding the return of the funds within one day or face public exposure

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An international skater expressed his frustration over a fraudulent business interaction during his cross-continental charity tour. Image: Jason Vanporppal

Source: Facebook

An American skateboarder, Jason Vanporppal, shared a distressing video on Facebook on 28 June 2026 detailing how he was scammed during his African charity journey. While skateboarding from Uganda to Cape Town to raise funds for a children's skatepark, Jason secured a brand deal worth R25,000 ($1,500). Due to receiving issues, he trusted a local third-party campaign manager working on an energy drink promotion to facilitate the payout.

Skateboarder issues 24-hour ultimatum to alleged scammer

Upon receiving the funds, the woman abruptly changed her behaviour and fabricated excuses, claiming she was sick or that her phone was stolen. Jason stated that the brand itself was excellent and that the Winnie Mabaso Foundation has no involvement in the incident. Speaking to the intermediary, the athlete issued a strict 24-hour ultimatum to return the charity money or face full public exposure regarding her alleged fraudulent activities.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Viewers were disappointed by the news and called on him to share details of the woman so she could be identified.

User @Thuli Mabaso said:

"Name her, and let the South Africans help you."

User @Eden Daniels added:

"Don't worry, social media has the best investigators. She will be found."

User @Debbie Brand Petch commented:

"Remarkably, certain people can feel no remorse for their deeds. Let karma sort it out."

User @Tynash FlexThree asked:

"Ey, the world is wicked, isn't it?"

User @Ayesha van Wyk said:

"Yoh, Jason. People are cruel."

User @Ryan Simons advised:

"Give her details to Tshenolo Private Investigations, they will definitely find her, and she will dance, bro."

3 Briefly News articles about scams

The national television broadcaster, SABC, has warned that South African TV licence holders are facing a new risk as a deceptive email phishing scam spreads nationwide.

South African dating platform DatingBuzz rejected claims circulating that its security was hacked by scammers, exposing subscribers' personal information.

A slick online interaction between a woman and a scammer took the internet by storm, revealing the old approaches fraudsters used and shocking many viewers.

Source: Briefly News