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“He Must Get Her Arrested”: Man Films Angry Girlfriend Vandalising His Car, SA Aggrieved
Family and Relationships

“He Must Get Her Arrested”: Man Films Angry Girlfriend Vandalising His Car, SA Aggrieved

by  Bongiwe Mati
2 min read
  • A dramatic clip documented a woman demolishing a parked vehicle using a heavy garden tool, stunning social media users
  • The individual shattered multiple windows while the car owner calmly recorded the destruction, and thanked her for displaying her agression
  • Manzi viewers condemned the malicious damage and urged the car owner to seek immediate legal retribution

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Viewers rallied behind an individual who captured blatant criminal damage on camera
A domestic dispute escalated into severe car destruction filmed by the owner. Image: @KingMntungwa
Source: Twitter

A shocking act of property destruction went viral on social media after X user @KingMntungwa posted a startling recording on 26 June 2026. The footage captures a visibly angry woman pacing around a parked car while aggressively swinging a garden shovel. Beginning at the rear of the car parked in a household, the woman shattered the window before smashing the front windscreen.

Furious woman filmed smashing her partner's car

The destructive rampage ends at the front of the car, where she repeatedly hammers the windshield until it caves in. Throughout the entire scene, the man recording the incident followed her closely with his camera, repeatedly saying ‘thank you’ aloud to confirm he had documented every single act of criminal vandalism for evidentiary purposes.

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Many viewers heavily criticised the woman's chaotic behaviour and advised the owner to have her arrested, or marry her and make her his permanent problem.

User @kwaNompondwana said:

"This one should be arrested for malicious property damage."

User @KingMntungwa shared:

"Jail time is what she deserves."

User @Mama_Bridgie added:

"He must have done something very bad."

User @SerialComment99 commented:

"Yho, bro is so chilled. You'd assume he knows where he's going to get the money to fix the car."

User @NtakaNosibulele asked

"Where did she get the spade?"

User @GamsahabnidaL said:

"He must get her arrested because this is foul behaviour."

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

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