American skateboarder Jason Vanporppal revealed that the woman who allegedly stole R25,000 from his Uganda skatepark charity fund blocked him

Jason has since tracked down the woman's full name, home address and ID number, and found out she has a previous fraud conviction

He confirmed he will be taking legal action and urged people not to blast her online so the case is not compromised

Jason Vanporppal, a skateboarder from the USA. Images: @jaayfilms

Source: Facebook

As previously reported by Briefly News, American skateboarder Jason Vanporppal went public on 28 June 2026 after a woman he trusted to help manage his charity fundraising allegedly stole R25,000 meant for Uganda's first public skatepark. He gave her a 24-hour deadline to return the money and promised to expose her if she did not. The deadline came and went on 30 June with nothing paid back. Instead, she blocked him.

Jason shared the update on his Facebook page, saying he had been on a 2 am call with the woman the night before and she kept making excuses. The next morning, he was gone from both her Facebook and WhatsApp. He had been doing extensive research in the background. He said the woman's name is Haley and added:

"I was able to find out her real name, her address and her ID number. I was able to find out that she actually served time in prison already for fraud and she has a current warrant out for her arrest for a whole different case."

The phone call that was recorded

Jason shared a recording of one of his calls with Haley. In it, she told him she had lost everything she owned and was living in a shack. He responded calmly but firmly, telling her he was not doing this for himself but for the children the skatepark was meant to help. He told her directly that she needed to return the money.

Haley told him on the call that she would send proof of payment and that the money would be in the account. It never arrived.

Jason said he wants to put everything about Haley online but is holding back to avoid compromising the legal action he plans to take.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

SA reacts to Haley blocking Jason

People were ready to help in any way they could and shared their thoughts on Jason's Facebook page:

@MarelizArmar wrote:

"If all the people that comment just send R100, all is covered. I will start the ball rolling. Please advise where we can send the funds."

@AnnelinePeters said:

"I haven't been following this story so I'm missing some key points, but no company, especially big brands, will hand anyone R25,000 in hard cash. So why was this company doing it?"

@JarrodNorthcote wrote:

"Brad Nathanson, maybe you can work your magic here?"

@DeneelBiancaLotz said:

"Guys, since we know she saw his social media videos, all we have to do is search through his viewers for a Haley."

@SusarieLabuschagneCoetzee wrote:

"So who picks up the bill for legal costs unless you get a lawyer who will do it pro bono? All the best. I hope she paid the money back without any further actions to be taken."

Jason Vanporppal, recording a vlog. Images: @jaayfilms

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News