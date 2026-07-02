“Justice Will Be Served”: Jason Vanporppal Gets Blocked by Scammer After R25,000 Deadline Passes
- American skateboarder Jason Vanporppal revealed that the woman who allegedly stole R25,000 from his Uganda skatepark charity fund blocked him
- Jason has since tracked down the woman's full name, home address and ID number, and found out she has a previous fraud conviction
- He confirmed he will be taking legal action and urged people not to blast her online so the case is not compromised
As previously reported by Briefly News, American skateboarder Jason Vanporppal went public on 28 June 2026 after a woman he trusted to help manage his charity fundraising allegedly stole R25,000 meant for Uganda's first public skatepark. He gave her a 24-hour deadline to return the money and promised to expose her if she did not. The deadline came and went on 30 June with nothing paid back. Instead, she blocked him.
Jason shared the update on his Facebook page, saying he had been on a 2 am call with the woman the night before and she kept making excuses. The next morning, he was gone from both her Facebook and WhatsApp. He had been doing extensive research in the background. He said the woman's name is Haley and added:
"I was able to find out her real name, her address and her ID number. I was able to find out that she actually served time in prison already for fraud and she has a current warrant out for her arrest for a whole different case."
The phone call that was recorded
Jason shared a recording of one of his calls with Haley. In it, she told him she had lost everything she owned and was living in a shack. He responded calmly but firmly, telling her he was not doing this for himself but for the children the skatepark was meant to help. He told her directly that she needed to return the money.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Haley told him on the call that she would send proof of payment and that the money would be in the account. It never arrived.
Jason said he wants to put everything about Haley online but is holding back to avoid compromising the legal action he plans to take.
Watch the Facebook clip below:
SA reacts to Haley blocking Jason
People were ready to help in any way they could and shared their thoughts on Jason's Facebook page:
@MarelizArmar wrote:
"If all the people that comment just send R100, all is covered. I will start the ball rolling. Please advise where we can send the funds."
@AnnelinePeters said:
"I haven't been following this story so I'm missing some key points, but no company, especially big brands, will hand anyone R25,000 in hard cash. So why was this company doing it?"
@JarrodNorthcote wrote:
"Brad Nathanson, maybe you can work your magic here?"
@DeneelBiancaLotz said:
"Guys, since we know she saw his social media videos, all we have to do is search through his viewers for a Haley."
@SusarieLabuschagneCoetzee wrote:
"So who picks up the bill for legal costs unless you get a lawyer who will do it pro bono? All the best. I hope she paid the money back without any further actions to be taken."
More on South African scams
- Briefly News recently reported on a Free State woman who was hospitalised after a Ugandan romance scammer took nearly R900,000 from two different victims.
- The SABC warned South Africans about a phishing scam targeting TV licence holders with fake refund emails.
- Capitec flagged a rising scam where fake fraud alerts are being used to trick bank customers into approving transactions.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za