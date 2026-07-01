Prince Kaybee melted hearts across social media after offering to provide financial assistance to a retrenched woman who now works as a delivery driver

The woman shared her inspiring hustle journey online, revealing how she switched from a car to an electric scooter to drop her fuel costs

After seeing her resilience, the Fetch Your Life hitmaker selflessly reached out to offer his support and instantly earned the respect of many people online

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Prince Kaybee offered support to a delivery driver. Images: KabeloMusic

Source: Twitter

Prince Kaybee has once again proven that he has a heart of gold. The hitmaker completely charmed the internet on 1 July 2026 when he stepped up to offer financial support to a resilient woman fighting to keep her delivery business afloat after being retrenched.

The heartwarming interaction began when an inspiring tweet from April resurfaced, showcasing a woman named Nokuthula sharing her difficult yet triumphant hustle journey. After losing her job, Nokuthula refused to back down, turning to delivery driving for Takealot to make ends meet.

Far from a sob story, her testimony was a masterclass in modern innovation. Nokuthula explained that she was forced to ditch her car and navigate an electric scooter instead to completely slash her crippling petrol costs. The move paid off massively, as she revealed her fuel spend dropped from R400 to just R150, allowing her to efficiently take on far more orders than before.

Moved by her resilience, Prince Kaybee did not hesitate to get involved. In a humble response, the DJ admitted that while he had never actually used the e-commerce platform before, he was eager to back her hustle.

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"Hi Nokuthula, I’ve never bought anything on Takealot before in my life, but how do I use your services to assist your hustle? Sorry you got retrenched."

Prince Kaybee offered financial support to a retrenched delivery lady. Images: KabeloMusic, MKAYMAMPONE

Source: Twitter

Overjoyed by the musician's kindness, Nokuthula responded by revealing the current hurdle she is facing with her equipment.

"Thank you so much for asking, abuti. I would appreciate any donations towards getting a new bike. The one I bought gave me serious problems, so I'm renting one to keep working while still paying for the other. Any support towards a reliable bike would mean the world."

This is not the first time the Charlotte hitmaker has put his resources behind ordinary citizens and up-and-coming talent. Previously, he earned massive praise after giving budding artists the green light to sample his hit songs entirely for free.

His latest gesture has deeply touched netizens across the timeline, with many applauding him for using his massive platform to genuinely uplift everyday South Africans.

See Prince Kaybee's post below.

Social media sings Prince Kaybee's praises

Online users were moved to tears by the DJ's kind gesture.

hlelatjie05 said:

"You’re one of the realest, my G."

masterchief_15 admired Prince Kaybee:

"What @KabeloMusic is doing is remarkable, showing support for ordinary law-abiding citizens of South Africa."

D_Molatoli was moved:

'This is really thoughtful of you, Kabelo. God bless you.'

Prince Kaybee gives Zee Nxumalo a pep talk

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Prince Kaybee offering words of encouragement to Zee Nxumalo.

After the singer was snubbed at an awards ceremony, Kaybee gave her some much-needed tough love.

Source: Briefly News