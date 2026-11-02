The British government confirmed 25 occupations where foreign workers can qualify for UK visas under lower minimum salary thresholds

South African nurses, artisans and trade workers are among those who could benefit from the reduced earnings requirements

A lower-threshold UK salary of £25,000 converts to roughly R550,000 a year at current exchange rates

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The British government has reconfirmed a list of 25 occupations that allow foreign professionals to qualify for Skilled Worker and Health and Care Worker visas at reduced minimum salary levels, a development with significant implications for South Africans eyeing opportunities abroad.

Under the standard immigration rules, overseas applicants must meet baseline earnings thresholds that can exceed £40,000 per year. However, workers in the designated occupations may qualify at 80% of that standard figure, bringing the minimum down to between £25,000 and £31,300 annually, calculated on a 37.5-hour working week.

Who qualifies for the lower threshold

The concession applies to two groups: healthcare workers entering on the Health and Care Worker visa, and individuals who received their initial sponsorship certification before 4 April 2024 and have maintained continuous visa status in the UK. Those arriving after that date are generally held to the higher baseline.

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The 25 qualifying roles span a wide range of industries. In healthcare and social care, they include residential care managers, nursing assistants, home care practitioners and medical-related technicians. Construction and trade roles such as stonemasons, pipe welders and carpenters are also on the list, alongside biological scientists, agricultural workers and commercial fishing personnel.

What it means for South Africans

For South Africans navigating local economic pressures, the figures are striking. At the current exchange rate of approximately R22 to the pound, an annual salary of £25,000 translates to roughly R550,000, a substantial income jump compared with many domestic salaries in comparable fields.

South African nurses, healthcare workers, skilled artisans and trade technicians have long been among those targeted by international recruitment drives. The existence of a lower entry threshold in the UK makes the pathway more accessible for those who might otherwise fall just short of standard sponsorship requirements.

Analysts have, however, flagged a broader concern. While these immigration routes offer real economic mobility for individuals, the continued departure of trained healthcare staff and certified construction workers deepens an existing skills drain from South Africa's domestic workforce, leaving critical sectors short of the expertise needed to serve local communities.

Opportunities available to SAn's

Fishing boat masters (Scotland only - Code 1212), standard rate: £33,400 (R745,575) and lower rate: £25,800 (R575,923).

Residential, day and domiciliary care managers and proprietors (UK-wide - Code 1232): Standard rate: £33,400 (R745,575) and lower rate: £25,000 (R558,065).

Chemical scientists in the nuclear industry only (Scotland only - Code 2111): Standard rate: £39,900 (R890,672) and lower rate: £31,300 (R698,697).

Biological scientists (UK-wide - Code 2112): Standard rate: £40,300 (R899,601) and lower rate: £30,700 (R685,304).

Archaeologists only (UK-wide - Code 2115): Standard rate: £40,400 (R901,833) and lower rate: £28,000 (R625,033).

Graphic and multimedia designers (UK-wide - Code 2142): Standard rate: £33,400 (R745,575) and lower rate: £26,200 (R584,852).

Laboratory technicians with 3+ years experience (UK-wide - Code 3111): Standard rate: £33,400 (R745,575) and lower rate: £25,000 (R558,065).

medical technicians (UK-wide - Code 3212): Standard rate: £33,400 (R745,575) and lower rate: £25,000 (R558,065).

Artists (UK-wide - Code 3411): Standard rate: £38,200 (R852,723) and lower rate: £26,600 (R593,781).

Skilled classical ballet and contemporary dancers (UK-wide - Code 3414): Standard rate: £33,400 (R745,575) and lower rate: £28,500 (R636,194).

Skilled orchestral musicians in principal/leadership roles (UK-wide - Code 3415): Standard rate: £37,500 (R837,098) and lower rate: £30,100 (R671,910).

Arts officers, producers and directors (UK-wide - Code 3416): Standard rate: £38,100 (R850,491) and lower rate: £28,800 (R642,891).

Fishing industry jobs only (UK-wide - Code 5119): Standard rate: £33,400 (R745,575) and lower rate: £25,000 (R558,065).

High integrity pipe welders with 3+ years experience (UK-wide - Code 5213): Standard rate: £34,900 (R779,059) and lower rate: £29,500 (R658,517).

Boat and ship builders and repairers (Scotland only - Code 5235): Standard rate: £33,700 (R752,272) and lower rate: £29,600 (R660,749).

Stonemasons and related trades (UK-wide - Code 5312): Standard rate: £33,400 (R745,575) and lower rate: £28,500 (R636,194).

Bricklayers (UK-wide - Code 5313): Standard rate: £33,400 (R745,575) and lower rate: £25,000 (R558,065).

Roofers, roof tilers and slaters (UK-wide - Code 5314): Standard rate: £33,400 (R745,575) and lower rate: £25,000 (R558,065).

Carpenters and joiners (UK-wide - Code 5316): Standard rate: £33,400 (R745,575) and lower rate: £27,800 (R620,568).

Retrofitters only (UK-wide - Code 5319): Standard rate: £33,400 (R745,575) and lower rate: £27,300 (R609,407).

Racing grooms, stud hands and work riders (UK-wide - Code 6129): Standard rate: £33,400 (R745,575) and lower rate: £25,000 (R558,065).

Nursing auxiliaries and assistants (UK-wide - Code 6131): Standard rate: £25,000 (R558,065) and lower rate: £25,000 (R558,065).

Care workers and home carers (UK-wide - Code 6135): Standard rate: £33,400 (R745,575) and lower rate: £25,000 (R558,065).

Senior care workers (UK-wide - Code 6136): Standard rate: £33,400 (R745,575) and lower rate: £25,000 (R558,065).

Deckhands on large fishing vessels 9m+ with 3+ years experience (UK-wide - Code 9119): Standard rate: £33,400 (R745,575) and lower rate: £25,000 (R558,065).

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