Former Springbok Rob Louw has identified a possible way to bring two exciting talents into the same Springbok backline

His assessment of the young flyhalf has sparked discussion about the Stormers' recruitment and South Africa's future at No. 10

Louw believes a positional adjustment could allow the Springboks to benefit from both players' attacking strengths

Rob Louw suggested that Rassie Erasmus could fit Yaqeen Ahmed and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu in the same Springboks backline. Image: Richard Huggard-Gallo Images, Craig Butland, David Cannon

Source: Getty Images

Former Springbok Rob Louw has suggested how Rassie Erasmus could accommodate both Yaqeen Ahmed and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu in the same Springbok backline. Louw believes the two youngsters have different strengths that could complement each other if deployed in suitable positions.

The former international shared his thoughts on Sunday, 1 November 2026, following growing attention around Ahmed's performances for the Stormers.

Rob Louw explains how the Springboks could use both players

Responding to a question from a social media user about how the two players could fit into the same team, Louw suggested moving Feinberg-Mngomezulu away from his preferred flyhalf position.

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"I think Sacha is more a 12 or 15 as he likes to individually attack, whereas Yaqeen plays flat on attack and kicks brilliantly out of hand!" Louw wrote on X.

He added that Ahmed could also play at inside centre, having previously occupied the position for the South African Under-20 side. Louw had earlier praised the youngster's potential, saying he had watched him for three years at Wynberg Boys' High School.

"Having watched Yaqeen for the last three years at WBHS, this guy has the most well-balanced game for the Springboks' future at 10!" he wrote.

See Rob Louw's post:

Yaqeen Ahmed's rise attracts attention

Louw also questioned why the Stormers' recruitment team had not identified Ahmed and fellow youngster Hashim Pead earlier, considering their performances at school level. Ahmed has since joined the Stormers setup, where he is listed as a flyhalf. Feinberg-Mngomezulu, meanwhile, is officially classified as a utility back by the Cape franchise.

The debate comes after Ahmed impressed against Ulster in a 33-7 United Rugby Championship victory, producing three line breaks, beating six defenders and scoring a try.

Rassie Erasmus faces an interesting selection possibility

Louw's suggestion adds to discussions about how South Africa can develop its next generation of playmakers while making the most of established attacking talent.

Whether Erasmus eventually experiments with the combination remains to be seen. However, both players' positional versatility gives the Springboks another option as they build towards future international campaigns.

Yaqeen Ahmed earns first Springboks call-up

Briefly News previously reported that Rassie Erasmus had named six uncapped players in his 37-man Springbok squad for the November 2026 Nations Championship campaign. Stormers flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed was among the newcomers, earning his first senior national call-up.

Ahmed's selection alongside established Springbok Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has sparked an interesting discussion about the team's future backline.

Source: Briefly News