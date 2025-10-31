Uncle Waffles joined the Halloween 2025 festivities, and she channelled her inner Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Waffles rocked the Pop star's 2006 Fashion Rocks tribute stage costume, and SA could not stop gushing

Even singer Tyla reacted to the post, with other people commenting on how stunning Waffles looked

Uncle Waffles replicated Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's look for Halloween 2025. Image: Unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

Muso Uncle Waffles joined in on the Halloween fun by dressing up as pop icon Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

The Diva hitmaker wore a banana skirt for her tribute performance to Josephine Baker. 19 years later, Amapiano DJ Uncle Waffles replicated her look, and she slayed.

A look at Uncle Waffles' costume

The Tanzania hitmaker joined the Halloween 2025 festivities by wearing one of Carter's most iconic looks to date. With a mic in her hand and Beyoncé's signature hair colour, Waffles even pulled off the singer's dance moves.

"Banana skirt is too iconic," she captioned her Instagram post.

She looked so gorgeous that even Grammy-award winning singer Tyla reacted to the post. The Chanel singer commented, "Cute," and attracted some admirers. Rapper Anele Zondo also commented, saying, "Beywaffla."

Uncle Waffles channelled Beyoncé Knowles-Carter for Halloween 2025. Image: Unclewaffles/Instagram, Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Other social media users could not help but gush at Waffles' costume.

mr.soc gushed:

"Josephine Baker continues to shine!"

jose said:

"Ms Josephine, the original Queen."

loveaeysa replied:

"Waffles as Beyoncé as Josephine Baker."

Kamodancesforyou exclaimed:

"Yoh, Waffla. Your love got me looking so crazy right now!"

shes_zi stated:

"I really need Waffle and Beyonce to collaborate. That would be iconic as hell!"

Some Americans took offence to the costume's inspiration:

Jasiramonique stated:

"I’m glad that everyone commented quickly, Josephine Baker already."

yourfav__salad defended Waffles:

"Ya'll acting like we don’t know. The costume is about the tribute that Beyonce did, y'all just haters, cause what?"

me.hlukoradebe stated:

"That's the problem, Waffles chose Beyoncé as her reference, not that woman they mention. They gotta accept it honestly."

Sheila argued:

"But, Beyonce did not start this."

genanarie20 also defended:

"She’s clearly paying tribute to Beyoncé’s DEJA VU performance, who is a reference to Josephine Baker. Josephine didn’t wear her hair like that, nor was her stance like that. Put your thinking caps on."

Below are the rest of Waffles' snapshots.

Uncle Waffles addresses weight loss claims

In a previous report from Briefly News, Uncle Waffles responded to the nasty messages about her weight loss. She finally addressed this on Wednesday, 17 September 2025, in a TikTok video. In the video, she said:

“#stitch with @Penelope_ubisi It’s so odd lol. Let a ho live, eh (I’m not sick, my weight is literally none of your business, even tho that may be shocking to a dumb f)”

She also addressed the nasty comments about her being trans. Waffles explained that she does not want the people around her to continue catching a lot of hate.

“The trans conversation started off based on a Facebook post that someone made about me and Uncle Vinny, saying that I was Uncle Vinny's brother and that I was jealous. I decided to transition for more attention, right?” Uncle Waffles said.

