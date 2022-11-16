Influencer and musician Pabi Cooper has announced that she's the new host of SABC's sports show Good Morning Qatar

However, Pabi's new job title didn't sit well with many South African peeps who dragged her saying she was unqualified for the position

Pabi's loyal stans also didn't sit back and watch her get trolled, they fired back at the influencer's naysayers

Pabi Cooper has angered Mzansi people after bagging a sports show presenting gig. The influencer is the new host of SABC's show Good Morning Qatar.

Pabi Cooper's 'Good Morning Qatar' hosting gig has angered South Africans. Image: @cooper_pabi

Source: Instagram

While Pabi happily announced her new job on Instagram, Twitter was a mess. Peeps questioned the credibility of the sports show. Many netizens claimed Pabi has no knowledge of sports as she's an influencer and a musician.

Tweeps did not only hurl insults at Pabi but also at Good Morning Qatar's broadcasting channel, SABC.

A Tweeps by the handle @Mlu_N2 tweeted that SABC doesn't take its viewers seriously. Mlu expressed that there are many ladies who are knowledgeable about sports and would do an outstanding job in that position. Mlu then suggested South Africa's female professional soccer players, Banyana Banyana.

"SABC doesn't take us serious. There are lot of footy ladies and even former Banyana Banyana players who were supposed to be given this opportunity."

Netizens agreed with Mlu. Tweeps said there are many people who studied sports at a tertiary level but never get these life-changing opportunities. They claimed fame is preferred over knowledge in SA television.

However, some of Pabi's loyal fans came out gun blazing at her naysayers. They claimed Pabi has a sports degree, plays football, and is a professional referee. Other peeps said online users were just jealous that Pabi's career is growing.

Read some of the mixed comments from Tweeps below:

@vulture_01 said:

"Pure jealousy here, You're one of those who don't support women's growth shame on you."

@jack37663364 shared:

"The same can be said about qualified actors not getting gigs. All you need these days is to have a huge following then you can open any door. You don’t need to have content or qualifications. Add yellow bone then you are in demand."

@goodhairthabii replied:

"Yes, Pabi Cooper is a sportsperson but there are legends sitting back home and doing nothing. They're more qualified for this position, but ke it's all about numbers and fame on SABC."

@iThando commented:

"I stopped listening to the radio because of this. There are so many talented people in this country, for radio to rotate among celebrities."

@Shonny_SA replied:

"Pabi Cooper was appointed as a sports presenter for SABC’s Good Morning Qatar. It is now evident that studying to specialise in the field of sports and recreation is useless in South Africa."

@_ShaunKeyz reacted:

"Seeing someone who's in their 30s hating on a 2K is crazy bro, what did Pabi Cooper do to you?"

@blaqbuttafly_ added:

"The sad thing about this whole Pabi Cooper slander is that most men think that a woman needs to look or behave a certain way to have knowledge or experience in football."

Source: Briefly News