DJ lLmiez Holworthy has been in the headlines for the week with the good news about her pregnancy with Khuli Chana

The musician's mother, Imelda Klow, is also in the spotlight as her celeb daughter's manager in the music industry

Lamiez Holworthy siblings, Lariezh and Lushaan Holworthy got attention as some people had questions that rubbed their mother the wrong way

DJ Lamiez Holworthy is from humble beginnings and is managed by her mother. Attention around Lamiez Holworthy has made people more observant that Lamiez does not look like her siblings.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy's mom Imelda Knlwjumped to her children's defence after being subject to questions about her children that she found offensive. Image: @imeldak20

Netizens were not shy to voice their questions, and Lamiez's mum did not take kindly to the curiosity. Imelda hit back at people who were the most vocal about their observations.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy's mom Imelda Klow angry over questions about kids

According to ZAlebs, Lamiez's mum was offended when people inquired why her three children did not look the same. In a post expressing anger, Imelda said that she is the biological of her three children and that she will not be kind the next time someone has negative questions. She said;

"If you want to ask or comment again with questions and negativity, I will be forced to bring out the other side of me and demonstrate where they came from. With all the bitterness in this world there are still story seekers out there. Come for me but leave my kids alone. Please.”

Many fans rallied behind Lamiez's mom. Many expressed that there was nothing strange about Imelda and her family. Others had compliments for Imela and her gorgeous kids.

@ms_queensmo commented:

"I don't know how many times this was explained even Lamiez told us once in her Q's and A's that she has two biological siblings a brother and a sister what is it that people want to know further. Yall can be annoying shem."

@vinylangel commented:

"Mother… don’t entertain and keep it moving. Cyber trolls ain’t it! Los hulle!"

@loveynkumbi commented:

"Haaaiiii there are ppl who like involving themselves where they are not needed. Your family your children and you are going to protect them. Finish and klaar."

@missnoblelady commented:

"People need to learn to shut up and move along if they have positive to say."

@nthabimehlomakhulu commented:

"You were supposed to expose them so we can deal with them. You are protecting evil people Ma. They should be thanking you. They don't deserve the protection. Mara batho Bana le sebete sa Elephant stru. Why do you involve yourself into people's families."

@mastende_godide commented:

"I'm pretty sure that other side of you they don't know my friend only if they knew, its not only your other side that they don't want to bring out but."

@lundi_sesle commented:

"Mommy, I can feel you! I am a young woman who lives in PTA East married to my husband, and we have two beautiful daughters. My 1st born is 7 yearss old and very light skin, and my last born is 5 months and dark skin-looking beatiful, the questions am getting from people mommy wow the people in our society yeah I have no words."

