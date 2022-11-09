Media personality Lamiez Holworthy is grateful for the love her unborn son is already receiving from her family and friends

The Metro FM presenter and her rapper hubby, Khuli Chana, invited their families and close friends to their pregnancy announcement party

Responding to her post, social media users took to Lamiez's comment section and continued to shower her and her unborn baby with love

Lamiez Holworthy has taken to her timeline to gush over her unborn baby. The media personality and rapper Khuli Chana are expecting their first son.

Lamiez Holworthy is grateful for the love her unborn son is receiving. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

The celeb couple announced their pregnancy this week and Mzansi is here for it. Lamiez and her hubby had been raising the latter's daughter from a previous relationship.

Taking to Instagram, Lamiez posted pics of their families and close friends who attended their pregnancy announcement. According to TshisaLIVE, the Metro FM star said she's grateful because their unborn son is loved already.

Lamiez added that she wants to give her baby the kind of love that her mom, Imelda, gave her. Peeps took to the TV presenter's comment section on the photo-sharing app to continue congratulating her.

sweet_nicki wrote:

"Congratulations, it was a beautiful moment to witness."

tletlenkie55 commented:

"That's so sweet."

karabo_thoabala said:

"You owe us a reality show, Mrs."

vusi_fedi wrote:

"Lamiez, an heir was the perfect throne for Khuli honouring him for loving you no matter what in SA."

amelia.thabile commented:

"Congratulations lady-L all the best to you and your family."

nomkhosiangel5 said:

"Congratulations on your pregnancy."

akhona.w added:

"Congratulations gorgeous mom, Beautiful and warm family."

Mzansi can't get enough of Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana's love

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi can't get enough of Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy's love. Social media users just love the way the celeb couple love each other.

The rapper and his Metro FM presenter wife threw a private gender reveal party and celebrated their love on Wednesday, 2 November. They posted a cute clip of their celebration on their timelines. Family members and close friends were the only guests on the perfect day.

ZAlebs reported that the couple is expecting a baby boy. Their traditional wedding took place three years ago but they only signed official documents on Wednesday.

Source: Briefly News