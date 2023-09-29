Nonku Williams and her daughter, Nothile Williams, stole the internet's hearts with their traditional attires for Heritage Month

The Real Housewives of Durban reality star shared a picture and a video of her daughter donning a white outfit and colourful beadwork

Mzansi lauded Nonku Williams for the work she is doing in raising her daughter, and some were in awe over how much she has grown

There's nothing like a mother's love. Nonku Williams appreciated her daughter Nothile Williams in an Instagram post.

Nonku Williams has a daughter with the late Sfiso Ncwane, and she recently gushed over her on the internet. Image: @nonku_williams.

Nonku gushes over Nothile

Nothile Williams stole the internet's hearts with her traditional attires for Heritage Month.

The Real Housewives of Durban reality star Nonku Williams dedicated an Instagram post to Nothile Williams and gushed over her beauty. Most importantly, she expressed her pride in her sweet caption.

In her post, she shared a picture and a video of her daughter donning a white outfit and colourful beadwork typically used in the Zulu culture.

Nonku Williams has a daughter with the late Gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane.

"A proud Zulu girl. I am proud of you."

Mzansi praises Nonku Williams

Supporters lauded Nonku Williams for the work she is doing in raising her daughter, and some were in awe over how much she has grown.

Nonny_Mkh said:

"She’s her mother’s daughter body-wise, so cute and very shy. Hope the world doesn’t change her humility."

Mpule_Senong gushed:

"She has that thing maan."

Mz_Thabi exclaimed:

"Nothile is so grown, and I like her quiet spirit."

Malatha_Ann added:

"There's something about her. Her aura is very powerful."

Peachbills said:

"Nothile has so much respect. I admire here character."

Ladyksenwedi added:

"Your daddy's photocopy."

,pumei said:

"She is so beautiful."

Dinnygali praised:

"It's her humility for me. So beautiful, looks like daddio."

Neevata said:

"Beautiful young lady."

Nunu_Black_Child gushed:

"Nothile is the most beautiful black brown chocolate Barbie I’ve ever seen. From Sinothile."

Nonku has the internet talking for her birthday photoshoot

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nonku Williams celebrated her 44th birthday in Dubai and embraced her curves in a sultry photo shoot.

What had the internet talking was her choice to surround herself with American dollar notes, but many people said they were fake.

Nonku ignored the hate and continued to enjoy her milestone.

