Kabza De Small Gets Candid About His Hustle Before Becoming an Amapiano Hitmaker

Kabza De Small has opened up about how he used to make a little extra cash before coming the music heavyweight that he is today

In an interview, Kabza used one of his answers to remind those who look up to him that everybody starts somewhere in life

Those who caught the moment took to social media to share that they wish Kabza and DJ Maphorisa nothing but success in abundance

Kabza De Small reminded fans that it hasn't always been glitz and glam for him. In a moment of complete honesty, the producer shared the kind of work he did to earn a living before things worked out for him with music.

Kabza De Small has opened about working in overalls before becoming a musician. Image: @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Before Kabelo Motha became the famous Kabza De Small, the musician used to hustle hard in overalls. The South African reports that the media personality shared an inspiring moment with his followers when he discussed life before Amapiano.

Motha started out as a gardener, cutting grass for people on odd days. The overalls never retired because when he put the scissors down, Kabza had a job as a plumber, fixing sewage drains. All this happening around the age of 19.

When word of the interview with Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa broke loose on social media, peeps took to Twitter to express their pride in the two hitmakers.

@RegoMarak wrote:

"Gods timing is perfect."

@wfreemantle said:

"They deserve all of their fortune man."

@Dj_Isonic tweeted:

"We all start somewhere."

