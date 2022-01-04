Kabza De Small showed off his boo Kamogelo Geloo Moropa in a snap of the two of them smooching outside a car

The picture has been trending on social media since the star's bae Kamogelo posted it on her timeline recently

The Amapiano producer reportedly paid lobola for Kamogelo in a private ceremony back in September 2021 and has been rocking iziphandla since then

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A picture of Kabza De Small showing off his wife is doing the rounds on social media. In the trending snap, Kabza locks lips with his boo Kamogelo Geloo Moropa.

Kabza De Small showed off his bae Kamogelo Moropa online. Image: @kabelomotha_, @_geloo

Source: Instagram

The snaps was shared on social media by the Amapiano producer's bae, according to ZAlebs. Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula also shared the snap on Twitter.

Musa referred to Kamogelo as Kabza's girlfriend but those in the know corrected him. They said Kabza De Small paid lobola to Kamogelo a few months back.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@Taynkats said:

"She’s the woman he’s married to."

@kgomotso_tsoai wrote:

"Lol, they've been together for a long time, he even paid lobola..."

@Swart47321327 commented:

"What a lucky woman. One day she will inherit all those cars, houses and 1 million rand."

@_usbahle_ added:

"If he was comfortable with taking this picture then clearly she’s the madam."

Kabza De Small pays lobola to his boo

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kabza De Small reportedly paid lobola for his boo, Kamogelo Geloo Moropa. The Amapiano music producer and his bae apparently had their traditional wedding back in September.

The star has been wearing iziphandla (traditional wristbands) on both his wrists since he got down on one knee in September. According to reports, Kabza and his boo decided to keep their traditional ceremony secret because Kamogelo is a private person.

Kabza has not posted even one pic of the ceremony on his social media accounts. He has been sharing snaps of himself rocking iziphandla, which are part of the traditional wedding customs.

True Love has reported that Kabza and Kamogelo are soon to walk down the aisle. ZAlebs reported that iziphandla are a sign of letting other ladies know that Kabza is officially off the market.

Source: Briefly News