Makhadzi Wows Mzansi With Glamorous New Look: “I Need to Take You to Lunch”

Makhadzi has shared a stunning pic of herself looking glamorous with a wig on, make up on fleek and dressed to impress

The singer's fans were left with their jaws on the floor as they couldn't believe how good Khadzi looked

The Matorokisi hitmaker expressed that looking this good takes too much of her time and money

Makhadzi wowed Mzansi social media users recently when she posted a stunning snap of herself on her timeline. The singer had her wig on, her face beat game was on steroids and topped it all up with a lux outfit.

Makhadzi stunned Mzansi with her glamorous new look. Image: @makhadzisa

The Matorokisi hitmaker took to Twitter to post the jaw-dropping snap. The star's fans lost it when they saw their fave looking like a superstar that she is.

Makhadzi expressed that she looked classy in her pic but said she cannot do it everyday because doing make up takes a lot of time.

The vocalist's fans took to her comment section to praise her for the gorgeous look while other decided to shoot their shots.

@LeonSambo1 wrote:

"The most beautiful woman in the world."

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"I need to take you to lunch."

@PeterPi93857672 commented:

"Can I be your Ben 10?"

@drtmusicsa wrote:

"You are a top artist now, your job is gym, rehearsing, and looking beautiful like this every day."

