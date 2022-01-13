Twitter user @luumavuso posted a picture of herself on her timeline and South Africans can't get enough

A shaved head, fitted dress and painted nails simply added to her already breathtaking natural looks

The comment section quickly became a place for social media users to praise @luumavuso for her effortless beauty

Social media user @luumavuso has blown up her Twitter with two stunning pictures of herself. A fitted patterned dress and baby blue nails just added to the already breathtaking facial features she possesses.

Confidence radiated from her and South Africans can see why. This beautiful lady is proving that she can rock a no-hair look. Her shaved head allows for no attention to be taken away from her natural good looks.

Both a front and back view was enough to make Saffas lose it. The comments section was quickly filled with social media users complimenting her stunning good looks.

This stunning woman set the timeline on fire with her dope selfies. Image: @luumavuso

Source: Twitter

Her post gained a massive 6 500 likes on the bluebird app as peeps showered her with compliments.

Saffas shower her with love and compliments

@Awfulnathi shared:

"You and the photographer were on a mission here."

@thelifeofsonke responded with:

"Are you real? Like yhoo, what a goddess."

@_amahlemxhalisa wrote:

"Omg. You're so beautiful!"

@miss__hove stated:

"This is a sensational dress."

@t__lwethu tweeted:

"One thing about her body and face? Perfect yho."

@sibz25zulu added:

"I believe in the power this woman holds in my mind rent-free. Lu baby girl, you’re killing it."

Source: Briefly News