South African runner Samisto filmed his reaction after a heavily pregnant woman overtook him during the New York City Marathon on 2 November 2026

The woman was 34 weeks pregnant and had also competed in the Chicago Marathon just a week before

Online viewers flooded the comments with disbelief and praise for the determined athlete

An SA runner was stunned to spot a heavily pregnant woman sprinting in a marathon abroad. Image: @samisto6.mr.mash

Source: TikTok

A South African runner got more than he bargained for at the New York City Marathon. Samisto, running under the TikTok handle @samisto6.mr.mash, was mid-race in his green and gold South African vest when a heavily pregnant woman powered past him along the spectator-lined route on 2 November 2026. He turned the camera on himself to capture his wide-eyed reaction, and the clip spread fast.

34 weeks and still racing

What made the moment even more remarkable was the detail Samisto added in the comments. The woman was not just competing in the NYC Marathon at 34 weeks pregnant. She had also run the Chicago Marathon the week before. Two major city marathons, back to back, with a baby bump on full display. The video prompted a wave of reactions from viewers who could barely believe what they were watching, ranging from medical disbelief to pure admiration.

Watch the moment Samisto filmed his reaction on the NYC Marathon route in the TikTok video below:

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Mzansi and the world react

The consensus was clear. Many felt the woman deserved not one but two finisher medals, given that her unborn child technically crossed the finish line too. The comments section became a mix of humour, awe, and genuine respect:

@kenza09 joked:

"Late that night, she definitely gave birth 🍼."

@Lisah T F asked:

"Is this even legal 🤔😳?"

@Samisto6 Mr Mash replied:

"She just ran the Chicago Marathon a week ago, and this was the NYC Marathon at 34 weeks pregnant."

@Lucia Kgoete said:

"She must get two medals because the baby is also running."

@Rhonda added:

"She deserves a baby shower 🍼."

@zandzibar01 summed it up:

"I swear women are the strongest beings ever created 🙏. We just let the concept of being."

Other marathon-related articles

British ultra-marathoner Carla Molinaro broke down her intense final sprint to secure a 10th-place gold medal and her permanent green number at the 99th Comrades Marathon.

A South African athlete received an energy boost from her friends, who created a high-energy vibe during the Two Oceans Marathon and even ran beside her for moral support.

Briefly News reported that a man was captured cooling off Soweto marathon runners with water from a pipe as they passed his home on a very hot day, impressing many viewers.

Source: Briefly News