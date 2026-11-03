Real Housewives of Pretoria star Peet Viljoen entered into plea agreement negotiations with prosecutors over serious fraud-related charges

Viljoen, who remains behind bars at Kgosi Mampuru II Prison, alleged he was assaulted inside the facility, but officials disputed the claim

The case involves properties allegedly sold illegally from 2010, with municipality land valued at approximately R27 million

Peet Viljoen in plea deal talks involving his fraud case. Image: peetviljoen

Source: Facebook

Former Real Housewives of Pretoria star Peet Viljoen has found himself back in the headlines. The disbarred lawyer, who has been held at Kgosi Mampuru II Prison in Pretoria since his bail was denied in August 2026, is reportedly in active discussions with prosecutors about a possible plea agreement.

The state confirmed that negotiations are underway, though no deal has been finalised at this stage. His next court appearance is set for 3 November 2026, after the case was postponed to allow those proceedings to continue.

What charges does Viljoen face?

Viljoen faces a string of serious charges including fraud, theft, forgery, uttering and corruption. The allegations centre on properties that were reportedly sold illegally from as far back as 2010, with the municipal land in question valued at around R27 million. His bid for bail was rejected, and a subsequent appeal against that decision was also dismissed, leaving him to await trial from behind bars.

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Peet Viljoen is in plea-deal talks. Image: peetviljoen

Source: Facebook

Assault Claims Disputed by Correctional Services

Adding another layer of controversy to the case, Viljoen's defence team has raised concerns over an alleged assault that took place inside Kgosi Mampuru II Prison. According to his legal representatives, he did not receive prompt medical attention following the incident.

Viljoen himself spoke to the media and confirmed that the assault had occurred. However, the Department of Correctional Services flatly denied the claim, stating that no such incident had been reported through official channels. The conflicting accounts leave the matter unresolved for now.

Mel breaks down in court

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mel Viljoen was visibly emotional inside a Pretoria courtroom as Magistrate Nicca Setshogoe delivered her ruling on Peet's bail application.

Peet Viljoen, a disbarred attorney and reality TV personality, faces more than 400 charges, including fraud and corruption.

Source: Briefly News