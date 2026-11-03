Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx described the private meeting in which Rassie Erasmus first pitched the Bomb Squad concept to his front-rowers

Marx explained how the team came to embrace a forward-heavy bench philosophy that redefined how South Africa approaches substitutions

The hooker also shed light on the thinking behind the bold 7-1 bench split that Erasmus later introduced during the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx has given a candid account of how head coach Rassie Erasmus first introduced the Bomb Squad concept to his players ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Malcolm Marx Reveals How Rassie Erasmus Convinced Springboks to Embrace Bomb Squad Tactic

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on the Boks Unpacked X The Verdict show, Marx recalled that Erasmus gathered the group, with the front-rowers at the centre of the discussion, to walk them through the reasoning behind the plan.

"He called us all in obviously, and we had a conversation," Marx said.

"It was more the front-rowers and obviously spoke to us about what the plan is and what the reasoning is behind the plan and all of that."

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How the Bomb Squad Name Was Born

Marx said the name itself emerged organically from within the squad, with either Francois Louw or RG Snyman credited with coining the term. The players quickly adopted it as their identity.

"We were like, 'Well, there's guys that start and guys that finish the game ', and we're the okes that had to try and come off the bench and try and make an impact or try and positively change the game. Then that Bomb Squad thing just came out and it just sort of blew up a little bit," he said.

The tactic is built on a 6-2 or 7-1 forward-to-back split on the replacements bench, allowing starting players to play at full intensity knowing fresh, powerful reinforcements are on their way.

Watch the interview in the link shared on YouTube.

Marx on the risky 7-1 split

Erasmus later pushed the concept further by deploying a 7-1 bench split during the 2023 World Cup in France, a gamble that paid off when the Springboks defeated New Zealand 12-11 in the final in Paris. South Africa had first trialled the 7-1 split in a pre-tournament warm-up match against the All Blacks at Twickenham, which they won 35-7.

Marx acknowledged the risks, noting the backline could have been stretched had circumstances changed.

The hooker credited the culture of experimentation that Erasmus has fostered over the years as the reason players were willing to back unconventional decisions, including one that required a specialist back to potentially cover a wing position if needed.

The Bomb Squad has been a defining feature of the Springboks' back-to-back World Cup victories in 2019 and 2023, as well as their series win over the British and Irish Lions.

Malcolm Marx close to signing 3-year deal

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx reportedly agreed to a three-year contract with the Bulls, with negotiations said to be nearly finalised

Marx confirmed last Friday that he would leave Kubota Spears at the end of the 2026/27 season after five years in Japan

Source: Briefly News